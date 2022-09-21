Disney+ Is Bringing All The Nostalgia In October

October is the beginning of the run of holiday programming through the end of the year, as the days get shorter and the nights get colder. Though Christmas decorations are already up in some stores, for TV, first up is Halloween, or “Spooky Season,” as it’s now popularly called. The Disney Channel already focused on Halloween programming before Disney+ was even a glimmer in Bob Iger’s eye. Naturally, the new programming coming to Disney+ in October 2022 is all about the season and classic movies to celebrate.

The biggest Halloween release comes on the last day of September, the debut of Hocus Pocus 2. But there’s more spooky season to come with Marvel’s Werewolf By Night, based on the popular horror comic. Plus, there’s the arrival of The New Mutants to Disney+, 20th Century’s final X-Men film, which was also horror-flavored. The Disney Channel special Hall of Villains will also come to streaming as part of the Halloween scaries and the arrival of the sing-along edition of Into the Woods. Both seasons of the older series Zorro will also arrive this month,

Meanwhile, Disney’s TV offerings will have new weekly episodes, with Dancing with the Stars’ new season every Monday, the Star Wars series Andor every Wednesday, and She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law installments every Thursday.

Here’s the full rundown of everything coming to Disney+ for October 2022.

Monday, Oct. 3

Dancing with the Stars: Season 33, Episode 3

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Andor: Season 1, Episode 5

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2, Episode 2

Shipwreck Hunters Australia: (Season 1)

The Simpsons (Season 33)

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5, Part 3)

World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (Season 1)

Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Season 1 Shorts)

Zorro (Seasons 1-2)

Thursday, Oct. 6

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 8

Friday, Oct. 7

Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)

Drumline

Werewolf by Night

Monday, Oct. 10

Dancing with the Stars: Season 33, Episode 4

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Andor: Season 1, Episode 6

Big Shot: Season 2 Premiere

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2, Episode 3

The Villains of Valley View: Season 1, Episode 11 “Havoc-ween”

Big City Greens (Season 3, Part 3)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (Season 1, Part 3)

Sofia the First (Season 1-4)

Thursday, Oct. 13

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Finale

Friday, Oct. 14

Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)

The New Mutants

Monday, Oct. 17

Dancing with the Stars: Season 33, Episode 5

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Dancing with the Stars: Season 33, Episode 6

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Andor: Season 1, Episode 7

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2, Episode 4

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, Part 4)

Bear in the Big Blue House (Seasons 1-4)

PB&J Otter (Seasons 1-3)

Raven’s Home: (Season 5, Part 3)

Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (Season 1)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 21)

The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1)

Wicked Tuna (Season 11)

Friday, Oct. 21

Hall of Villains

Monday, Oct. 24

Dancing with the Stars: Season 33, Episode 7

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Andor: Season 1, Episode 8

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2, Episode 5

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 2 Premiere (Episodes 1-2)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t (Season 1, Part 1)

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (Season 1)

Friday, Oct. 28

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

Monday, Oct. 31