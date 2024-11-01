You Can Finally Stream Deadpool & Wolverine This Month

It’s all about superheroes and iconic music on Disney+ this November. The streamer is adding a ton of buzzy titles to its library throughout the month, including one of the biggest movies of the year. Here’s when you can stream all of the exciting new stuff.

Four months after Deadpool & Wolverine exploded in theaters, the multiverse-breaking superhero comedy will finally be available to watch from the comfort of your couch this month. The movie will drop on Disney+ on Nov. 12. It’s a must-watch for any Marvel fan, as Deadpool’s first foray into the MCU is packed to the brim with meta references and winking jokes for superfans. There are also about a million show-stopping celebrity cameos, including Ryan Reynolds’ whole family.

There are also a couple new documentaries for music loves coming to the platform, including Music By John Williams on Nov. 1 and Beatles ‘64 on Nov. 29.

If all that music has you feeling like dancing, you can also catch up on Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars all month long with episodes streaming live on Disney+. Check out the full November schedule below.

ABC

Nov. 1

Music By John Williams

Ayla & The Mirrors (new episodes)

Nov. 2

Endurance

Nov. 6

Kindergarten: The Musical (5 episodes)

Nov. 11

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (4 episodes)

Nov. 12

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 (Episode 8)

Nov. 14

The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth (3 episodes)

Nov. 15

An Almost Christmas Story

Disney+

Nov. 18

Me & Mickey (4 episodes)

Nov. 19

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 (Episode 9)

Nov. 20

Big City Greens (1 episode)

Nov. 22

Out of My Mind

Nov. 25

Tsunami: Race Against Time (4 episodes)

Nov. 26

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 (Episode 10)

Nov. 27

Disney Jr.’s Ariel (4 episodes)

Nov. 28

Mary Poppins special

Nov. 29

Beatles ‘64

Descendants: The Rise of the Red (Sing-Along Version)

Miraculous World London: At the Edge of Time

Oz the Great and Powerful

Nov. 30

Broken Karaoke (5 episodes)

Mickey and Minnie's Christmas Carols (5 episodes)

Don’t have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here.