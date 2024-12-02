The weather outside may be frightful, but that only makes staying in to marathon new movies and TV shows that much more appealing. And Disney+ is filling up your stocking with enough goodies to keep you glued to your screen all December long. Along with tons of festive holiday specials, the streamer is also premiering some buzzy new shows that Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel fans will particularly enjoy.

If Inside Out 2 got you in your feelings earlier this year, then prepare yourself for Dream Productions. The new series will shift the focus from Riley’s core emotions to the workers who create Riley’s dreams. The four-episode series is set in between the events of Inside Out and Inside Out 2, so it’ll be a great primer for the sequel if you still haven’t checked that out. All four episodes premiere Dec. 11 on Disney+.

There’s also a new Star Wars series to get lost in this month. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will follow a group of misplaced travelers crossing the galaxy to find their way home. The gang is led by Jude Law’s character, a Force-user named Jod Na Nawood. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres with two episodes on Dec. 2, airing weekly after that.

For the Marvel lovers, Disney+ is also dropping the third season of its multiverse-breaking series What If...? this month. In this final season, the animated show will imagine even zanier Marvel universes than ever. It’ll premiere on Dec. 22 followed by daily episode releases.

Of course, there will be plenty of holiday cheer all month long as well. Here’s when everything is airing on Disney+ throughout December.

Dec. 2

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Episodes 1 & 2)

Mickey and the Very Many Christmases

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular

Dec. 3

Jung Kook: I Am Still - The Original (3 episodes)

Dec. 4

CMA Country Christmas

Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends (5 episodes)

Dec. 7

Destruction Decoded (9 episodes)

Inside the Enchanted Forests (6 episodes)

Dec. 9

Bluey Minisodes (new episodes)

The Simpsons Funday Football

Dec. 10

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Episode 3)

Sugarcane

Dec. 11

Dream Productions (all 4 episodes)

Big City Greens (1 episode)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (4 episodes)

Dec. 13

Elton John: Never Too Late

Invisible

Dec. 16

Morphle and the Magic Pets (6 episodes)

Dec. 17

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Episode 4)

Blink

The Simpsons Christmas Double Episode Exclusive: "O C'mon All Ye Faithful"

Dec. 18

SuperKitties (5 episodes)

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (4 episodes)

Dec. 20

Lost Treasures of the Bible (6 episodes)

Dec. 22

Marvel's What If...? (Season 3, Episode 1)

Dec. 23

Marvel's What If...? (Season 3, Episode 2)

Me & Winnie the Pooh (5 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (3 episodes)

Dec. 24

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Episode 5)

Marvel's What If...? (Season 3, Episode 3)

Dec. 25

Marvel's What If...? (Season 3, Episode 4)

Dunk The Halls

NBA Christmas Specials

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Doctor Who: Joy to the World

Dec. 26

Marvel's What If...? (Season 3, Episode 5)

Dec. 27

Marvel's What If...? (Season 3, Episode 6)

John Williams in Tokyo

Dec. 28

Marvel's What If...? (Season 3, Episode 7)

Dec. 29

Marvel's What If...? (Season 3, Episode 8)

