18 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Easter Eggs You Definitely Missed In The Theater

One of the joys of these types of "franchise universes" that span generations like Star Wars is all the in-house references and Easter eggs dotted throughout the plot for the hardcore fans to find. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is no exception to this, with several references to the older movies added for fan fun, yet without being a beat-for-beat remake like The Force Awakens was. So let's go through all the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Easter eggs in the movie and see how many you found. WARNING: Spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi follow.

The most obvious callback, of course is the one brought by R2-D2. The old school droid is getting a little long in the tooth for action adventure, that's BB-8's domain now. But when called upon to help convince Luke to rejoin the fight he whips out an oldie-but-goodie, the original recording of Leia that she made for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

As Luke points out, it's totally not fair of R2-D2 to do this, it's such an obvious ploy. But hey, why not? After all, it worked the first time.

So where have you seen that image before? Or why *does* that line seem so familiar? Let's run down all the callbacks and Easter eggs tucked away in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Luke's Hand Is Damaged

Lucasfilm

Let's start with the small things. Luke's hand, when he finally reaches forward and takes the lightsaber, has a damage mark on the back from where the blaster hit it in Return of the Jedi.

Admiral Ackbar Dies

Lucasfilm

The man who yelled "It's a trap!" has passed. He does not have Force powers to save himself after the bridge is blasted to bits. They confirm the fatality as him when Laura Dern is introduced. (You can see him on the other side of the star map to Leia's left in the photo.)

Jedi Artifact From Battlefront

Lucasfilm

This is one for the video gamers. If you look around Luke's hut, you'll notice that the compass, which is the Macguffin "Jedi Artifact" in Battlefront II, is just sitting there.

Laser Swords

Lucasfilm

Lightsabers was marketing's term for them. George Lucas called them Laser Swords, and apparently now Luke does too.

Sunken X-Wing

20th Century FOX

A direct reference to Luke's training on Dagobah. Note he never bothered to pull his X-Wing out of the water on Ahch-To either. Even so, he did steal a bit to use at the door to his hut.

Han's Dice

Lucasfilm

Remember Han's gold dice from the very first movie? They're an Easter egg all on their own, because the props people forgot about them when making the sequels, so they only ever hung in the cockpit in the original movie. They've not only been resurrected here, they're an entire plot point.

Blue Milk

20th Century FOX

So that's what you milk to get the famous substance.

Darth Sidious

20th Century FOX

That's the first time we've have anyone refer to Palpatine as "Darth Sideous" since the prequels.

Cave Reflections

Lucasfilm

The entire scene where Rey finds the books is a call back to Luke's experience with the Dark Side in Empire. And her experience heading into the Dark Side hole to find her parents, only to see her own reflection, is a call back to Luke fighting Vader, only to see his own face reflected back at him inside.

The Rey-Ren Scene With Snoke

Lucasfilm

This entire scene is basically a remake of the one from Return of the Jedi when Darth Vader brings Luke before the emperor. It's all there:

The handcuffs

Snoke making Rey look out the window at her friends dying

The red-colored guards

Kylo standing there cringing

Rey's lightsaber on the arm of the chair

Rey being tortured

The killing of Snoke with Rey's lightsaber was a nice twist though, as was Rey being bopped in the head with hers by Snoke when she tries to force grab it.

Canto Bright Cameos

Lucasfilm

Justin Theroux is the James Bond Codebreaker

Lily Cole (a UK super model) as James Bond Codebreaker's girlfriend

(I mean, that Codebreaker that Finn and Rose never get to, that guy was supposed to be a James Bond like figure, right?)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Another Canto Bright cameo: Gordon-Levitt, who was in Johnson's Looper as "Slowen-Lo." This marks the third character in the new films named after a Beastie Boys song. Slowen-Lo is “Slow and Low." We assume he's related to the TFA fighter pilot Ello Asty ("Hello Nasty") and Jakku resident Ilco Munica (“Ill Communication.”)

Gary Fisher as an alien's pet at the bar.

Warwick Davis is the character who mistakes BB-8 for a slot machine.

Storm Trooper Cameos

Lucasfilm

Princes William and Harry are the stormtroopers in the elevator when Del Toro, Boyega and Tran get on to head to disable the tracker.

Tom Hardy and Gary Barlow are the stormtroopers with the weapons to kill Finn and Rose at Phasma's command.

Resistance Fighter Cameos

Lucasfilm

Rogue One director Gareth Edwards is in the trenches

So are director Edgar Wright and writer Joe Cornish

Singer Ellie Goulding is one of the background solider on the resistance's main ship.

Another actor from Johnson's other films, Noah Segan is killed off first during the run at the dreadnought.

Luke's Lightsaber

Lucasfilm

To wit:

Luke's original blue lightsaber, which was Anakin's is the one Rey has from Maz

Luke's green lightsaber that he made at the end of his training is the one he is seen with in the scene where he tries to kill Ben, and when he pulls out his saber on the island

BUT when Luke appears on Crait for the final showdown with Kylo, he has the blue lightsaber, which the audience saw break in two when Kylo and Rey fought over it. That's one of the big hints it's a projection, and not the real Luke. (Also the lack of red footprints on the snow.)

If You Strike Me Down....

20th Century FOX

Direct quote reference from Obi-Wan Kenobi in A New Hope. Also note the way Luke stands and lets Kylo run through him, exactly as Obi-wan did.

Lifting Rocks

Lucasfilm

No really, sometimes the Force really is just about floating rocks.

Rey Saved The Jedi Texts

Lucasfilm

They're on the Falcon behind her and Leia in the final scene. Sorry, Yoda.

Luke, Always Staring At The Horizon

20th Century FOX

Luke died as he lived, staring out at the horizon where the twin suns are setting.