The Best '90s Rom-Com Ever Made Was Just Added To Disney+ This Month

Style and romance are in fashion this August on Disney+. All throughout the last month of summer, the streamer is adding pretty much every beloved romantic comedy you can imagine, along with new shows that will have you seated each week. Best of all — the greatest ‘90s rom-com of all time is finally coming to Disney+: 10 Thing I Hate About You.

The Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles-starring 1999 romance is a modern classic for a reason. Not only is the swoon-y enemies-to-lovers tale inspired by Shakespeare himself, but the central relationship between Kat and Patrick captures all the sweetest undertones of ‘90s angst. Plus, black cat boyfriends are so back right now, and there’s no better black cat power couple than Kat and Patrick.

That isn’t the only iconic romantic comedy hitting Disney+ this month. The Proposal, Pretty Woman, and It’s Complicated are among the titles genre enthusiasts will love getting to stream in August. Notably, a lot of the new additions are coming at a time when long-awaited sequels are being made, including The Devil Wears Prada, Practical Magic, and A Simple Favor.

If you need a reality TV fix in between movie nights, Disney+ has you covered with Season 21 of Project Runway, which is dropping new episodes each Thursday throughout August. This season marks Heidi Klum’s long-awaited return as host, and adds the famously opinionated super-stylist Law Roach to the judging panel.

Check out Disney+’s full August slate below.

*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

August 1

Eyes of Wakanda

Outdoor Adventure Stream

King & Prince: What We Got

10 Things I Hate About You*

28 Days*

A Simple Favor*

The Beach*

Black Knight*

The Brothers McMullen*

Click*

Coyote Ugly*

Date Night*

Devil in a Blue Dress*

The Devil Wears Prada*

The Diary of a Teenage Girl*

Did You Hear About The Morgans?*

District 9*

Equity*

Evil Dead*

The Exorcism of Emily Rose*

Father Of The Bride*

Father Of The Bride Part II*

Forrest Gump*

The Full Monty*

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy*

Ice Age*

Ice Age 2: The Meltdown*

Ice Age: Continental Drift*

Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs*

Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade*

It’s Complicated*

Kick-Ass*

Old School*

One Hour Photo*

The Other Woman*

Night Shift*

Practical Magic*

Pretty Woman*

The Proposal*

Raising Arizona*

Ready Or Not*

Resident Evil: Extinction*

Rio*

Robots*

Scarface*

The Sessions*

Simply Irresistible*

Stay*

Super 8*

Take Shelter*

Taken*

Thank You For Smoking*

Thirteen*

Under The Tuscan Sun*

Weekend At Bernie’s*

Win Win*

Walt Disney Studios

August 3

Naming the Dead (6 episodes)

August 4

King of the Hill Season 14*

August 6

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 3

Christmas Wars (S2 episodes)

Christmas Wars (4 episodes)

Low Life (2 episodes)

Rachael Ray’s Holidays (4 episodes)

Raising Asia (13 episodes)

Wild Vietnam (2 episodes)

August 7

Project Runway Season 21 (Episode 3)

Ancient Aliens: Origins (12 episodes)

The Monkey*

August 8

Christmas Hotel

A Christmas in Tennessee

The Christmas Pact

Radio Christmas

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures: Shorts (10 episodes)

August 10

Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 2)

The Lost City*

August 12

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends

August 13

Chibiverse (15 episodes)

Low Life (2 episodes)

August 14

Project Runway Season 21 (Episode 4)

Bringing Down The House*

Cheaper By The Dozen*

Like Mike*

Stuck On You*

August 15

Limitless: Live Better Now

Stand Up to Cancer 2025

August 17

The Little Mermaid: Songs from the Crystal Cavern (10 episodes)

August 20

Ice Road Rescue (25 episodes)

Reminder (8 episodes)

August 21

Project Runway Season 21 (Episode 5)

Me & Winnie the Pooh (6 episodes)

Freeform

August 22

Disney Jr.’s Ariel (8 episodes)

August 25

LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite

Princess Stream

The Last Rhinos: A New Hope

August 27

Shipwreck Hunters Australia Season 2

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (6 episodes)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (3 episodes)

August 28

Project Runway Season 21 (Episode 6)

Don’t have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here.