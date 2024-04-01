Disney+'s April Lineup Is An Ode To Old Classics

A new month means new content coming to Disney+ — but the latest additions to the streaming service’s lineup are more familiar than you might think. This April, Disney+ is expanding its content library with shows, shorts, and films that will speak to your craving for nostalgia. From Season 3 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch to X-Men '97, these modern animated takes on classics are must-watches for OG fans.

That’s not all the good stuff coming to Disney+ this month. Wish, which premiered in theaters in November 2023, will debut on the platform on April 3, so get ready to tune in to hear Chris Pine’s voice acting skills (he plays evil ruler King Magnifico).

Another A-lister is lending their voice to the streamer, too: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is narrating Tiger, a feature film that follows a tiger in India. It premieres on Earth Day, April 22.

Mark your calendars — here’s everything coming to Disney+ in April:

April 1

Theme Song Takeover Season 3 (4 episodes)

April 3

Alice's Wonderland Bakery Season 2 (5 episodes)

Chibi Tiny Tales Season 4 (12 episodes)

Wish

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 (Episode 310-311)

X-Men '97 (Episode 4)

April 7

Bluey Season 3 (new episode)

April 10

Firebuds Season 2 (4 episodes)

The Incredible Dr. Pol Season 24 (10 episodes)

Shorts Spectacular Season 2 (3 episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 (Episode 312)

X-Men '97 (Episode 5)

April 14

Bluey Season 3 (new episode)

April 17

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet Season 12 (14 episodes)

Drain the Oceans Season 6 (6 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes Season 1 (8 episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 (Episode 313)

X-Men '97 (Episode 6)

April 22

Secrets of the Octopus Season 1 (3 episodes)

Tiger

Tiger on the Rise

April 24

Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition Seasons 1 and 2 (23 episodes)

Bring It! Season 6 (10 episodes)

Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue Season 1 (7 episodes)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends Season 3 (5 episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 (Episode 314)

