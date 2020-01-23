Netflix's 2020 docu-series Cheer made celebrities out of the Navarro College cheerleaders. But there's one member of the squad who was already a star in her own right even before making her Netflix debut. Since Cheer, Gabi Butler has maintained her cheer-lebrity status, and is even pushing it to new heights.

Throughout the six episodes of Cheer, audiences got to know Butler and her super-involved family. Her dad booked appearances for her while her mom showed off all her magazine photo spreads, all the while Butler continued to train with her fellow Navarro cheerleaders. But even while Butler was preparing for the National Championship with her squad, she also was doing late-night photo shoots and working on her personal brand. Some fans were critical of Butler's parents' involvement in her career and wondered: What’s up with Gabi Butler’s parents? But she made it clear on Twitter that she appreciates their support. She wrote in a January 2020 statement:

I want to clear something up. My parents are amazing and have always been there for me. Every time I have made money from cheer opportunities it has gone into my own account. My father already runs several successful businesses and has showed [sic] me how to create my own. They push me to be my best and I am more thankful than ever for their love and support. They have helped shape me into the person, athlete and coach I am today. So please stop with the negativity towards them. They are my biggest support system and have helped me to be on top of my game.

After the winning season depicted in Cheer, Butler originally decided not to return to Navarro College in 2020, and instead cheered for Top Gun 005 in Florida. However, on Feb. 6, 2020, she announced on Instagram she returned to Navarro for her third and final year.

The latest? Butler and the Navarro Bulldogs headed to Daytona in April 2021 to compete for the National Championship and delivered an ace routine — only to come in second place. Still, Butler took to Instagram to express gratitude for her involvement in the latest season. She wrote, “I am so proud to be apart of this family ❤️ no matter what, this team will always have my heart 🙏🏽 FIOFMU till the day I die.”

Outside of cheerleading, Butler also posts modeling shots on her Instagram, which now has more than 1.6 million followers, and she kept up with her super-popular YouTube Channel, where she posts behind-the-scenes footage from Navarro's Daytona trips and personal ones with titles like “Who makes the best cookie.” She’s also a fantastic TikTok star (with over 1.3 million followers) and can now say she’s sat front row at New York Fashion Week. As for what’s next? Only time will tell.

Cheer is now streaming on Netflix.