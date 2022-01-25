Gunna Popularized The "Pushin P" Emoji Kim K Recently Used On Insta

Atlanta rapper Gunna is making waves with his newest album, DS4EVER, and there’s one song in particular that has everyone talking. That’s “pushin P,” a collab with Future and Young Thug. To reference the track online, Gunna has used the blue parking lot emoji, which is symbolized by the letter P. The emoji has grown so popular that celebrities like Kim Kardashian and brands like IHOP are now using it in their posts. If you’re confused by the emoji trend, it’s meaning, or Gunna’s connection, here’s everything you should know.

Who is Gunna?

Gunna is signed to Young Thug's record label YSL Records, and he’s finally making his way into the mainstream. His 2020 album Wunna topped the Billboard 200, and he hit No.1 again this year with DS4EVER, which dropped Jan. 7.

The album features some of the biggest rappers in the game like Drake, Future, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Kodak Black, and more. Of the 20 songs, “pushin P” might be generating the most buzz thanks in part to some initially confusing lyrics.

One verse on “pushin p” reads:

“Pushin' P, I'm pushin' P, pushin' P, I'm pushin' P, yeah/Pop a P, I'm paranoid, I can't just sleep/My pockets deep, got racks on me/Why they watchin' me?/I'm pushin' P, I'm pushin' P, pushin' P, I'm pushin' P, yeah.”

What does “pushin P” mean?

Gunna clarified what the popular phrased means during a recent interview with The Breakfast Club. As he explained, the phrase is almost always used in a positive context. “If I wake up in my backyard [at the] beach, that’s P. You woke up early in the morning to a beach? That was P,” he said. He adds it could be used to mean “player,” among a slew of other words. “P,” it seems, is more a vibe or state of mind.

Who else is “pushin P”?

The ‘P’ emoji has quickly popularized, thanks in part to Gunna’s prolific use of it online.

Even Kim Kardashian used the emoji in one of her posts, though she didn’t state if her usage was connected to Gunna. The Instagram post also made news for a possible connection to her reported relationship with Pete Davidson.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

She isn’t the only celebrity to do so. Singer Chlöe Bailey, whose song “You &Me” with Gunna is on the DS4EVER album, also used the emoji as the first letter of the word “pressure” in a Jan. 20 post.

Brands are also getting in on the trend. The official NFL Instagram account recently shared a slideshow of Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills players ahead of their Jan. 23 playoff game. (The Chiefs won.) They captioned the fit pics post of the professional athletes, “pushin P.”

Other brands to use the phrase “pushin p” on social media recently include Nike, AXE, and IHOP.

The rest of us may not be “pushin P” as hard as Gunna, but he’s showing us the ropes on how to live a good life.