Suga's alter-ego is back. Fans best know Suga as a member of the superstar group BTS, but from time to time, he does his solo thing. He last released music under the moniker Agust D back in 2016, and now, he's back with more. The singer dropped a new mixtape under the alias on May 22, and one song in particular caught fans' ears immediately. For listeners wondering what Suga's "Dear My Friend" lyrics mean in English, here’s the deal.

After months of mystery surrounding the release, Suga's mixtape D-2's surprise release had fans full-on freaking out. The album featured ten tracks, including collabs with singer-songwriter MAX, and fellow BTS member RM. "Daechwita" received the video treatment, and included cameos from Jin and Jungkook. While each song had a different story to tell, Suga especially had a lot to say with "Dear My Friend." Even without knowing the backstory of the song, fans probably could have guessed it has a pretty deep meaning by listening. As it turns out, the song is all about missing an old friend who is struggling with substance use issues and is in a rehabilitation center, where Suga visits him.

In August 2023, Suga performed “Dear My Friend” on his D Day tour and cried throughout the entire performance. He continued to sob through the last two songs of his set, “Snooze” and then “Amygdala,” causing fans to wonder if he would even make it through the set. Luckily, he returned for an encore, performing “D Day,” “Nevermind” and “The Last.”

While “Dear My Friend” has a deeper meaning, Suga and fans were likely crying because it was the performer’s last performance before embarking on a military enlistment. In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 years old have to serve at least two years in the military. Per Reuters, there used to be an exception for K Pop stars to serve shorter terms, but it’s unclear how long Suga will actually serve.

To this day I still

Miss and miss you

To this day I'm still

Encircled by the memories of us together

Had I caught you that day

No, had I stopped you that day

To this day would we

Still be friends? How would it be?

Dear my friend, how have you been?

I'm doing great, you know, yeah

Dear my friend, I'll be honest

I still freaking hate you

Even now I remember the past days we were together

The time and countless days we went to Daegu together

"With the two of us, the world is nothing scary"

We said, and now we walk two completely different paths, damn

Do you remember those days? Was it at Sinsa?

The conversations we had over soju

The ambition we had of conquering the world

We were young and had big dreams, only twenty

Sudden cutting off contact

After a long while, after your parents' short call from an unknown number

I immediately ran there to check

Seoul Detention Center in Anyang was too far

To this day I still

Miss and miss you

To this day I'm still

Encircled by the memories of us together

Had I caught you that day

No, had I stopped you that day

To this day would we

Still be friends? How would it be?

Was it you who changed? Or was it me? Uh

I hate this flowing time, it's us who changed

Hey, I hate you, hey, I don't like you

Hey, even as I say these words, I miss you

The visit to Seoul Detention Center every week

I went all alone on that three-hour-long trip

The day of your trial, the day of your release

I remember vividly it was winter with heavy snow like white tofu

And after a long time not seeing, you became a completely different person

With drowsy eyes, you asked, "Don't you want to try *?"

I got angry and cursed at you

There's no way the you who were my only friend can return, and you became a monster

The you I used to know is gone and the me you used to know is gone

I know it's not just because of time that we changed

The me you knew is gone and the you I knew is gone

It's not just because of time that we changed and I feel so empty

To this day I still

Miss and miss you

To this day I'm still

Encircled by the memories of us together

Had I caught you that day

No, had I stopped you that day

To this day would we

Still be friends? How would it be?