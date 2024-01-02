Percy Jackson & A BTS Docuseries Have Big Finales This Month On Disney+

We’re not just saying goodbye to 2023 this January — it’s also almost time to bid farewell to some fan-fave shows... at least, for a bit. Two of the buzziest series on Disney+ are coming to an end this month: the streamer’s new adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians and its eight-part BTS doc BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star will both air their finales in January 2024. But don’t worry, Percy Jackson fans, because the story probably isn’t ending for good just yet.

Since the new Percy Jackson show premiered with huge numbers and has plenty of source material to work with beyond what its first season covers, it’s a safe bet to assume the series will be picked up for a second season. Author Rick Riordan has even shared that he’s begun work on Season 2, despite Disney+ not officially renewing it yet.

So, there’s definitely a lot of hope on the horizon as Season 1 draws towards its finale, which will be available to stream on Jan. 31.

In addition, Disney+’s exclusive BTS docuseries is also coming to an end. The final two episodes will drop on Jan. 10.

Amidst all the goodbyes, there are plenty of new shows and movies to dive into this month. Marvel’s latest release, Echo, will be available to watch in full on Jan. 9. And if you’re feeling nostalgic, you can revisit the 2000 superhero blockbuster X-Men once it becomes available to stream on Jan. 5.

Here’s everything Disney+ has in store for January:

Jan. 3

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 4

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star Episodes 5 and 6

Dragons of Wonderhatch Episode 5

Alice's Wonderland Bakery Season 2 (6 episodes)

Ax Men Season 10 (10 episodes)

Forged in Fire (Seasons 7 and 8)

History's Greatest Mysteries Season 3 (13 episodes)

Modern Marvels (Seasons 20 and S21)

Storage Wars (Seasons 12 and 13)

Jan. 5

X-Men

Jan. 7

The Incredible Pol Farm (14 episodes)

Jan. 9

Echo (all episodes premiere)

Jan. 10

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 5

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star Episodes 7 and 8

Dragons of Wonderhatch Episode 6

Hamster & Gretel (3 episodes)

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (12 episodes)

Jan. 12

Bluey Season 3 (10 episodes)

Jan. 17

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 6

Siempre Fui Yo Season 2 (all episodes premiere)

Dragons of Wonderhatch Episode 7

America's Funniest Home Videos: Global (Seasons 24 - 26)

The Ghost and Molly McGee Season 2 (2 episodes)

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (5 episodes)

Jan. 23

The Last Repair Shop

Jan. 24

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 7

A Real Bug’s Life (all episodes premiere)

Dragons of Wonderhatch Episode 8

Jan. 31

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 8

Choir (all episodes premiere)

Assembled: The Making of Echo

Me & Mickey shorts (17 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (4 episodes)

