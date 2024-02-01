You Can Finally Stream The Marvels This Month On Disney+

Disney+ is flying to new heights this February. For the shortest month of the year, the streamer is squeezing in tons of exciting series premieres and movies from giant franchises like Marvel and Star Wars. Here’s everything you’ll be streaming this month.

The most exciting new addition is The Marvels. The long-awaited team-up of Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau first flew into theaters back in November. But, as its disappointing box office numbers showed, a lot of people didn’t see it. And that’s a shame, because although there’s been a lot of chatter about Marvel fatigue, The Marvels actually serves as a fun-filled standalone adventure that got its fair share of glowing reviews. Maybe now that the movie is coming to Disney+ on Feb. 7, more people will check it out.

The third season of Disney+’s hit Star Wars series, The Bad Batch, is also arriving this month. A sequel to The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch follows a renegade squad of clone troopers as they take on dangerous mercenary missions across the universe. Season 3 begins airing on Feb. 21, about a year after Season 2 left fans awestruck with a shocking cliffhanger.

Here are all the dates Disney+ users need to know:

Feb. 2

Genius: MLK/X Season 4 (Episodes 1 and 2)

Pixar’s SparkShort Self

Feb. 3

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 2 (new episodes)

Feb. 5

Arctic Acsent with Alex Honnold

Feb. 7

The Marvels

Assembled: The Making of The Marvels

Feb. 9

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends Season 3 (new episodes)

Genius: MLK/X Season 4 (Episodes 3 and 4)

Feb. 13

The Space Race

Feb. 14

Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 6 (13 episodes)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (new episodes)

Feb. 16

Genius: MLK/X Season 4 (Episodes 5 and 6)

Feb. 20

Operation Arctic Cure

Feb. 21

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 (Episodes 1-3)

Pupstruction (3 episodes)

Feb. 28

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 (Episode 4)

Iwájú (all episodes)

Iwájú: A Day Ahead

Dino Ranch Season 3 (11 episodes)

