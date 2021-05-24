Fans Were On The Edge Of Their Seats Watching The Weeknd's "Carography" At The BBMAs

The Weeknd didn’t come to play at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. As one of the biggest music award shows of the year, the BBMAs always bring out the best artists of the moment. And after dropping a number of chart-topping hits throughout 2020 and 2021, The Weeknd was ready to light up the stage like no else. The Weeknd's 2021 BBMAs performance was epic from start to finish.

After a year during which award shows were pared down and largely virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, the BBMAs were a resurgence of new proportions. The ceremony had a superstar lineup of performers in addition to The Weeknd. Also hitting the stage were DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Migos, Duran Duran, AJR, Twenty One Pilots, Glass Animals, and more. Meanwhile, Alicia Keys celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album Songs in A Minor with a medley performance of her biggest tracks. Another key performer? BTS. The K-pop band performed remotely from Korea, delivering a show-stopping rendition of their new single, “Butter.”

But The Weeknd was undoubtedly a standout. He performed “Save Your Tears” off his record-breaking 2020 album, After Hours, and let’s just say, he did not disappoint. After performing in the same red suit throughout 2020 to promote his latest record, the singer opted for an all-black look at the BBMAs, rocking a dark coat, tie, and sunglasses. He also surprised fans by taking his performance to the streets. He began by singing inside a red convertible before he jumped out of the car while several vehicles circled around him.

Billboard Music Awards 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the “carography” was undoubtedly cool, watching the vehicles swerve around the Weeknd was definitely anxiety-inducing for fans watching.

While accepting the award for Top Hot 100 Song for “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd also seemingly teased his next musical era. “The After Hours are done and the dawn is coming,” he said during his speech, making fans believe a new album is on its way.

With the Weeknd finally ditching his red After Hours suit, it seems a new era may be coming soon, after all.