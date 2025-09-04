4 Wednesday Season 3 Theories After Those Season 2 Finale Bombshells

Once again, the adventures of Wednesday Addams have left fans with more questions than answers. At the end of Wednesday Season 2, the twisted mystery series dropped several huge cliffhangers, teasing how the upcoming Season 3 will continue the story. While so much is still shrouded in mystery, fans already have some very convincing ideas about what’s about to happen. And since it sounds like it’ll be another long wait for the next season, these theories are the perfect way to kill the time during the hiatus.

Spoiler alert: This post will discuss events from the Wednesday Season 2 finale.

For once, everything seemed to fall into place for the Addams family at the end of Season 2, with Nevermore’s conman principal Barry Dort getting exposed and killed, and Tyler Galpin’s monstrous mom and uncle being thoroughly dispatched in a climactic battle. But of course, the last collection of scenes hinted at the foreboding darkness that awaits in Season 3.

For one, Enid sacrificed her humanity by permanently transforming into a werewolf to dig Wednesday out of her grave. Then there’s Tyler’s uncertain future, as the still-mysterious werewolf Capri ushered him off to join a pack of Hydes. But the biggest revelation of all was that Wednesday’s aunt Ophelia is still alive, and scrawling murderous messages on a cell wall while locked away in her mother Hester’s basement.

Since it sounds like Season 3 won’t arrive until at least 2027, here are the best predictions about what might happen with these twists.

1. Wednesday’s love for Enid will transform her back.

Netflix

From the finale, it seems clear that a big part of Season 3 will revolve around Wednesday trying to figure out how Enid can return to her human form. According to Enid’s werewolf mentor Capri, it’s impossible for an alpha become human again once they transform, but fans are hoping the show will take inspiration from a myth that werewolves can regain their humanity by connecting with a true love.

And while Enid has had a few romantic dalliances, it seems pretty clear her strongest bond of all is with Wednesday. So, there may be hope for the Wenclair shippers if the key to saving Enid is through Wednesday’s genuine love for her bestie.

2. Catherine Zeta Jones will play Ophelia Frump.

Netflix

Morticia’s sister Ophelia will undoubtedly be a huge part of Season 3 — but who is going to play the maniacal psychic? One guess is that Wednesday will take inspiration from its source material, since Ophelia Frump has actually appeared on-screen in a few other Addams Family projects.

In the original 1964 The Addams Family TV show, actor Carolyn Jones portrayed both Morticia Addams and her upbeat older sister Ophelia. Considering Wednesday has included a ton of tributes to the older Addam Family shows and movies, there’s a chance Catherine Zeta Jones could pull double duty to play her character’s sister in the next season.

3. The true Avian will be revealed.

Netflix

Shortly after Judi Stonehearst was revealed to be the villain behind the power-extracting L.O.I.S. program in the first part of Wednesday Season 2, she was killed off. However, the final moment of the season saw her signature one-eyed crow flying in the sky, suggesting that someone else is controlling the bird.

The small inclusion could mean that Judi was not the true Avian using her bird-commanding powers to spearhead the L.O.I.S. initiative. The truth will likely come out in Season 3.

4. Tyler will learn to control his Hyde.

Netflix

Tyler’s cliffhanger makes his Season 3 fate the hardest to predict. As Capri was telling him about a pack of Hydes who exist with a master, she revealed that not only was one of her exes a Hyde, but so was her father. If she’s being honest with Tyler, then Capri could be a Hyde expert who really has unlocked the secret to helping the creatures control their transformations. Then again, she could also be another evil Hyde master looking to add Tyler to her army.