The Next A Million Little Things Promo Teases A Huge Time Jump

Viewers should expect a lot of change in the next A Million Little Things. The latest episode will feature a six-month time jump and teases shifting dynamics for pretty much every member of the friend group. But despite certain new beginnings, the promo for A Million Little Things Season 4, Episode 6 reveals that some things remain the same, like Gary’s (James Roday Rodriguez) downward spiral.

Warning: Spoilers for A Million Little Things Season 4, Episode 5 follow. In Episode 4, Darcy (Floriana Lima) broke up with Gary after learning he attacked Peter (Andrew Leeds). Although Gary kept the breakup (and what he did to Peter) a secret from his friends at first, in Episode 5, he finally came clean to both Eddie (David Giuntoli) and Sophie (Lizzy Greene). While Eddie was there to provide moral support, Sophie lashed out at Gary and blamed him for making matters worse for her.

And it looks like Gary is still in a bad place six months later. The promo shows him running into Darcy, presumably the first time since their breakup. When she asks her ex how he’s doing, Gary responds, “I’m going to lie and say I’m doing great.” Considering everything Gary’s been through since the end of Season 3, it makes sense he’s not in the best place emotionally.

Luckily for Maggie (Allison Miller), things are looking up for her in the love department. After securing her job as the permanent therapist host at the radio station in Episode 5, Maggie ran into a new guy at the office and, though they only interacted briefly, it was clear they had chemistry. The promo teases that half a year later, the two are officially boyfriend and girlfriend. (It was revealed in Episode 5 that the guy is/was a hockey player for the Bruins — Gary’s favorite team. Assuming Gary is a huge fan of his, it’ll be interesting to see how he reacts to Maggie’s new BF.)

Though most of the group has experienced constant changes in their relationship status, Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) have remained solid throughout A Millon Little Things, but the promo suggests things may now be rocky between the two. In Episode 5, Regina agreed to travel and temporarily live in Miami to cater Shanice’s (Nikiva Dionne) movie set — with Rome’s blessing — meaning the couple has most likely been separated for some time, and it’s not clear whether Regina is back in town after the time jump. While Regina is absent from the promo, Rome is shown having coffee with a woman who says she’s a fan of his documentary. Though the meeting may be completely innocent, it also looks very much like a date and seems to be suggesting trouble in paradise for the married couple.

But that’s not all Rome is dealing with. While having coffee, he gets served with a legal notice. The promo doesn’t reveal the reason, but it’s most likely because he broke his contract with Paragon Plus in Episode 5, when he chose to play his movie for his dad’s church group and take it on the road to show others.

Clearly, there’s a lot going on with the group.

A Million Little Things continues Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.