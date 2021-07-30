Watch Sunisa Lee's Best Gymnastics Moments Before And At The Olympics
She earned that gold medal.
Team USA has come in first place at the Olympic Women’s Gymnastics all-around since 2004. With Simone Biles on the roster at the 2021 Games, fans thought her team was bound to win gold again. However, when she withdrew from the competition on July 28 to focus on her mental health, things became uncertain. As it turns out, there was nothing to worry about. Sunisa Lee, an 18-year-old Hmong American from Minnesota, ranked first, becoming the fifth woman from the United States in a row to win gold at the individual all-around. If you’ve fallen in love with her just like the rest of the world, you should watch Sunisa Lee’s best gymnastics moments.
Lee’s journey to the Olympics wasn’t an easy one. Despite all her obstacles, she was able to not only make it to Tokyo, but also make her country proud by bringing home the gold. After winning the competition on Thursday, July 29, Lee revealed she didn’t expect to come in first place at the individual all-around. "It's crazy. It doesn't feel like real life at all," she told reporters after the event. "Coming into this competition, I didn't even think that I could be competing for a gold medal. I was coming to compete for a silver medal.”
If you’re eager to know more about her, watch Lee’s best gymnastics moments below.
Lee was always on her way to becoming a household name. After her amazing performance at the 2021 Olympics, she is now officially recognized as one of the best gymnasts in the world.