Watch Jade Carey's Best Gymnastics Moments Before The Olympics
She's best known for dominating on the floor and on vault.
Gymnastics hits the mainstream every four years when the Olympics come around. But fans of the sport know there are tons of competitions from the U.S. Nationals to World Gymnastics. It’s events like these where future stars of the gymnastics world are made and fans of the Olympics can check out their future favorites. Jade Carey is one of those competitors who has come up through the ranks between the 2016 and 2021 Olympics, with floor and vault routines that will knock your socks off. Ahead of the 2021 games, check out Jade Carey’s best gymnastics moments over the last five years — they’ll take your breath away.
Jade Carey was meant to be a gymnast. Born in Arizona, she started taking classes as a toddler and moved into the world of serious competition with the Junior Olympics Nationals in 2016. Upon moving to the Senior Elite division in 2017, she began a run of wins that extends to this day as part of the United States women’s national gymnastics team, of which she is a five-time member. Carey has taken home medals at the 2017 and 2019 Word Gymnastic finals and won championships in 2018 and 2020.
Carey is most famous for her floor and vault routines, but she’s taken home the win for a few other categories as well. Here’s a rundown of some of her best performances:
The gymnastics competition at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games begins July 24, 2021.