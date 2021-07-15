Watch Jade Carey's Best Gymnastics Moments Before The Olympics

Gymnastics hits the mainstream every four years when the Olympics come around. But fans of the sport know there are tons of competitions from the U.S. Nationals to World Gymnastics. It’s events like these where future stars of the gymnastics world are made and fans of the Olympics can check out their future favorites. Jade Carey is one of those competitors who has come up through the ranks between the 2016 and 2021 Olympics, with floor and vault routines that will knock your socks off. Ahead of the 2021 games, check out Jade Carey’s best gymnastics moments over the last five years — they’ll take your breath away.

Jade Carey was meant to be a gymnast. Born in Arizona, she started taking classes as a toddler and moved into the world of serious competition with the Junior Olympics Nationals in 2016. Upon moving to the Senior Elite division in 2017, she began a run of wins that extends to this day as part of the United States women’s national gymnastics team, of which she is a five-time member. Carey has taken home medals at the 2017 and 2019 Word Gymnastic finals and won championships in 2018 and 2020.

Carey is most famous for her floor and vault routines, but she’s taken home the win for a few other categories as well. Here’s a rundown of some of her best performances:

01 2020 World Cup Floor Routine Carey took home the gold medal in the 2020 Melbourne World Cup in January of what turned out to be a very tough year for the sport. But at the time, it was seen as a promising performance heralding her trip to the Olympics. Here’s the floor routine that put her on the path to Tokyo a year later.

02 2019 World Championships Vault Routine Before the 2020 Worlds, Carey had already put her name out there as someone who could potentially equal Simone Biles in representing the U.S. when she outscored the sport’s GOAT on the vault. This routine is a must-watch for those who want a preview of what to expect from Carey at the 2021 games.

03 2021 G.K. Classic Balance Beam Routine Though floor and vault are Carey’s specialties, she performs on other apparatus as well. This balance beam routine from the 2021 G.K. Classic shows why she received an invitation to compete in the Olympics even before the trials were held.

04 2018 Senior Pan Am Vault Even in her first two years in the Senior Elite division, Carey was already competing at the highest level. Here’s the vault routine from the Senior Pan Am championships in 2018, showing just how powerful her jumps are.

05 2017 World Gymnastics Championships Floor Final Finally, here’s Carey’s floor routine from her first year competing at Worlds in 2017, where she took home the silver medal. Fans of Team USA can’t wait to see what her latest routine brings in Tokyo.

The gymnastics competition at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games begins July 24, 2021.