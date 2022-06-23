Here's Everything To Know About A Potential Season 4 Of The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy was Netflix’s first big superhero hit after the mass cancelation of its section of the Marvelverse in 2019. The series’ second season was bigger than the first, one of the first major titles to hit Netflix’s Top 10 when Nielsen officially started putting out ratings in 2020. That gives the show favorable odds of further renewals post Season 3, and the current cliffhanger ending means fans will be pushing for The Umbrella Academy Season 4 to happen.

Warning: Spoilers for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 follow. The Umbrella Academy’s latest season brought an apocalypse different from the first two seasons. Having gone back to 1963 and altered the future, the dysfunctional clan of superheroes discovered two major fallout points. The first was their direct effect on the man who made them what they were. Having seen how his future experiment would turn out, Reginald Hargreeves decided to adopt a different set of children to train for his superhero school, now known as The Sparrow Academy. But, as he could not see Ben’s ghost, he only adopted six new kids — he picked Ben both times as the seventh.

The second alteration was Viktor’s decision to save Harlan’s life at the end of Season 2. Viktor bestowed abilities on Harlan, chief among them, to sense other powered persons. Harlan’s ability meant he accidentally felt the mothers of the Umbrella Academy as their pregnancies started. Not knowing what he was sensing and in pain from his mother’s passing, he lashed out and disintegrated their brains, causing a grandfather paradox. The Umbrella Academy members were never born, so their continued existence ripped a hole in space and time, destroying the universe.

Thankfully, Hargreeves knew what to do — it was the same project he’d been working towards by forming these Academies in the first place. He used seven students and their abilities to power a great machine that repeatedly turned the universe off and on, resetting the timeline.

But though it worked, it was not without consequences. Here’s what to know about Season 4.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Cast

Netflix

When the universe reset, Allison woke up at home to find her daughter Claire and her true love Ray waiting for her. The rest found themselves in a park; Sloane was gone, but Ben and Lila remained, and Luther was resurrected (sans ape chest). That left the original seven TUA students alive and ready for a new adventure.

That means the core cast of Elliot Page (Viktor), Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castañeda (Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Aidan Gallagher (Five), and Justin H. Min (Ben) are all set to return. Also included in that group are Ritu Arya (Lila), Yusuf Gatewood (Ray), and Claire (Coco Assad). Colm Feore (Reginald Hargreeves) also is in this universe, and like Allison, his heart’s desire was waiting for him, Abigail (Liisa Repo-Martell), now alive.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Possible Plot

Netflix

When The Umbrella Academy reached its final episode, out of Hargreeves’ experiment, there were seven members left: Four from TUA (Diego, Allison, Five, and Viktor), two from TSA (Ben and Sloane), and Lila from the Commission. However, Klaus’ resurrection ability brought him back, and Luther, though only long enough to say goodbye. That meant, when the time came, there were eight students to power the machine; Allison was the only one whose abilities weren’t drawn out of her to power the world’s resurrection. Hargreeves held her back specifically, having made her a promise to give her heart’s desire in the reset universe.

Those who went through the machine lost their powers, as had the resurrected Luther. Allison, separate from the rest of them, may or may not have retained hers; it’s unclear. Hargreeves was now the most powerful man in the world, with multiple buildings that bear his name and the mysterious Abigail by his side.

Luther left to see if he could find Sloane, who may or may not remember him. But there was at least one sign she might be alive. The mid-credit scene showed this world has the never-chosen members of the Sparrow Academy, including a second version of Ben.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Updates

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 hasn’t been out for 28 days yet, so fans don’t know if Netflix is planning to renew it or not. But considering it finally knocked Stranger Things 4 off its month-long perch at the top of the English Language TV show rankings, it’s a good sign a renewal should come soon.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Trailer & Release Date Predictions

Until there’s a renewal, there’s no trailer or release date. However, the typical gap between TUA seasons is about 18 months (when not beset by outside delays), so fans can hope for a new season in 2024.

The Umbrella Academy Seasons 1 through 3 are streaming on Netflix.