The Tracklist For TXT's The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION Is Finally Here

TXT has recently shared a number of teasers ahead of the Jan. 27 release of their fifth EP, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION. On Jan. 19, the group unveiled the EP’s official tracklist, which includes lead single “Sugar Rush Ride” plus four new songs.

According to a press release by TXT’s label, BIGHIT Music, the group’s latest EP is another conceptual album that will tell “a cohesive story” with each track. “The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION depicts youth on the brink of adulthood,” the release said. It “represents a generational narrative of journeying forward despite challenges of the world throughout.”

So, what’s TXT’s new single about? BIGHIT explained “Sugar Rush Ride” is about “a boy who falls to the sweet temptations of a devil,” and those temptations are like a “sugar rush.” TXT dropped a teaser for their single on TikTok. If you can’t wait for the group to make their comeback, check out all the details about their new EP and single below.

The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION Release Date

TXT will drop their new EP on Friday, Jan. 27.

The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION Pre-Order Info

Fans can pre-order TXT’s EP on TXT’s official store, Target, Barnes and Noble, Weverse, Amazon, and Walmart. It’s worth noting the record comes in various physical editions, including the Daydream, Nightmare, Lullaby, and Farewell versions. Target, Barnes and Noble, and Weverse also have exclusive store editions available.

The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION Tracklist

TXT’s EP will have a total of five tracks: “Devil by the Window,” “Sugar Rush Ride,” “Happy Fools (feat. Coi Leray),” “Tinnitus (Wanna be a rock),” and “Farewell, Neverland.”

The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION Physical Album Details

Physical copies of The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION will include: A photobook, lyric book, CD, sticker pack, bookmark, postcard, photocard, and poster. The Target exclusive editions will bring an additional photocard, while the Barnes and Noble editions will bring an additional bookmark. Finally, the Weverse exclusive albums will bring an extra postcard.