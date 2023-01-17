TXT's Act: Sweet Mirage World Tour Includes 9 US Stops

Just months after TXT wrapped their Act: Love Sick tour in October 2022, TXT revealed on Jan. 16 that they’ll head back on the road this March on their Act: Sweet Mirage world tour. The trek will see TXT perform 21 shows across 13 cities in Asia and the United States. If you’re wondering whether they’ll be coming to a city near you, here are all the details.

TXT’s announcement comes at an important time for the group since they’ll be making another comeback in just over a week. On Friday, Jan. 27, they’ll drop their fifth EP, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION. The project will mark TXT’s first release since they dropped their fourth EP, Minisode 2: Thursday's Child, which featured their hit single “Good Boy Gone Bad,” in May 2022.

TXT has built an impressive discography since their debut in 2019. If you’ve been waiting to see SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI live in concert, then now’s your chance. To make sure you’re able to snag tickets, here’s what you should know about the group’s upcoming Act: Sweet Mirage world tour.

TXT’s Act: Sweet Mirage Tour Dates

TXT will kick off their tour with two performances in Seoul on March 25 before they head to Singapore, Taipei, Osaka, Saitama, Kanagawa, and Aichi. After performing across Asia, TXT will perform stateside in Charlotte, Belmont Park, Washington, D.C., Duluth, San Antonio, and Los Angeles. According to the tour’s official website, more dates will be announced soon.

TXT’s Act: Sweet Mirage Tour Tickets

TXT hasn’t shared when tickets for their tour will go on sale just yet.

TXT’s Act: Sweet Mirage Tour Setlist

The setlist for TXT’s upcoming tour has yet to be revealed, but it will likely include new songs off their fifth EP, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION.