TWICE has been dominating the K-pop scene ever since they debuted in 2015. In fact, fans call them The Nation's Girl Group because every song they release is an instant hit. TWICE exudes such positive energy in their music that’s infectious, so it’s no wonder why fans keep coming back for more. The best part is, each member brings something unique to the group. Momo’s extraordinary dance skills, beautiful vocals, and impressive rap verses are what make her special. Besides her musical talents, fans love how Momo is always looking out for ONCE. Through the years, she’s offered many words of advice for fans. If you’re looking to spread the love, here are TWICE's Momo's best quotes for Instagram captions.

Momo, who is nicknamed the group’s “Dancing Machine,” chased her dream of becoming an idol for almost four years before she landed her big break. Throughout her journey, she never let a single “no” stop her from believing she could one day succeed. After getting cut on the reality competition series Superstar K Japan in 2011, Momo tried out for JYP and eventually became a trainee. She then took another leap by appearing on the reality competition series Sixteen. Although she was initially eliminated in the sixth episode, her extraordinary talent and perseverance convinced the judges to bring her back. The rest was history.

Now, Momo is continuing to inspire fans as a member of TWICE. Below, you’ll find the singer’s best quotes for Instagram captions that capture her determined spirit.

Whatever you choose, Momo’s quotes will remind your followers how important is to never give up on their dreams.