Twitter Is Roasting Justin Bieber For His New "Peaches" Weed Line

Justin Bieber gets his peaches out in Georgia, his weed from California, and now, it’s available for sale to fans at home. Yep, the Biebs is starting his very own cannabis line inspired by his hit song “Peaches,” featuring Daniel Caesar, and his foray into the cannabis industry has a lot of Beliebers excited. In fact, some have already started putting orders in. But his latest endeavor is not without controversy, and a lot of fans aren’t on board with his new business. Many of the tweets about Justin Bieber's Peaches weed line are low-key shady.

Bieber is collaborating with a cannabis company called Palms, whose goal is “to elevate the stereotypical ‘stoner’ experience by providing a sophisticated and thoughtful product fit for a night on the town or a quiet evening at home.” In an interview with Vogue, Bieber explained why he wanted to dabble in the cannabis industry in the first place.

“I’m a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable,” Bieber told Vogue. “I wanted to make sure that I was doing something with them that felt genuine, and Peaches felt like a good place to start.”

Bieber also told the site that weed products have been incredibly beneficial for him. “I’ve now found a place in my life for weed products that have been beneficial in my human experience,” he said. But not everyone was excited about the new line, and they weren’t afraid to criticize it online. Many pointed out the sad irony that a white celebrity is able to sell cannabis online while others, particularly people of color, are still incarcerated on cannabis-related charges.

“The thought that Justin Bieber is out promoting his own branded weed products while thousands of people (guess their ethnicity) sit in US prisons on marijuana convictions is pretty galling,” one person tweeted on Oct. 7.

Another tweeted, “Estimated 40k people are incarcerated for marijuana offenses as of 2020, and celebrities like Justin Bieber are making their own weed lines. Make it make sense.”

So many critical tweets have rolled in.

At the same time, a true few supported Bieber in his new business endeavor.

It is important to note Bieber has acknowledged the problem with mass cannabis convictions and the need for criminal justice reform. According to Vogue, Bieber is using his business venture to support a non-profit called the Last Prisoner Project, which is dedicated to releasing and rebuilding the lives of those who have suffered from cannabis-related criminalization. Still, as he readies his latest business endeavor, not every Belieber is on board.