ARMYs can’t deal after watching Coldplay and BTS’ “My Universe” music video. The five-minute-long clip takes fans on a journey to a distant galaxy where music isn’t allowed. The two bands, along with a group of aliens called Supernova 7, communicate through holograms and show that their voices can’t be silenced by playing “My Universe” aloud. Fans loved the video so much that they called it a visual masterpiece. However, one scene especially had them talking since it involved J-Hope and Jungkook flirting with aliens. You need to check out these tweets about Coldplay and BTS' "My Universe" video — because they’re a lot.

The music video arrived just days after Coldplay and BTS unveiled their “My Universe” collaboration on Friday, Sept. 24. Fans suspected the two teamed up in April when Chris Martin was seen in South Korea, and the rumors only intensified on May 27 when a since-updated MatchLyrics page teased a collaboration under the song’s title. Things only got more exciting when the rock band unveiled their tracklist for their next album, Music of the Spheres, on July 27, confirming the rumored song title was true. At the time, they didn’t say “My Universe” would feature BTS, but that all changed on Sept. 13 with their official collaboration announcement.

ARMYs agreed their song was worth the wait. Fans loved how “My Universe” told a romantic story about star-crossed lovers. “You (You), you are (You are) my universe/ And I (I), just want (Just want) to put you first,” Coldplay and BTS sing during the chorus, before launching into the second verse that further explains the theme of forbidden love. “And they said that we can't be together/ Because, because we come from different sides.”

Now, ARMYs can’t get over Coldplay and BTS’ “My Universe” music video, especially the scenes around the 2:23 and 2:40 marks, which show J-Hope and Jungkook flirting with aliens. They made jokes on Twitter about how jealous they were of aliens meeting BTS before them.

If you enjoyed the “My Universe” music video, you’ll likely love Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres album, which is due Oct. 15.