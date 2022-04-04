Why Fans Compared Billie Eilish's Grammys Performance To Harry's House

I see the similarities!
After sweeping the 2020 Grammys, Billie Eilish returned with a vengeance in 2022. Her second studio album Happier Than Ever and its buzzy title track earned her seven nominations, and her 2022 performance reinforced her Grammys-darling status.
Eilish’s Grammys performance came one week after she won her first Academy Award, nabbing the Best Original Song Oscar for her James Bond theme. She also performed the haunting ballad on the Oscars stage, but sang a different hit at the Grammys.