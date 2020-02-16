It's safe to say that 2020 has already been a year for the books for Billie Eilish. Not only did the 18-year-old singer make history as the youngest musician to win the Big Four categories at the Grammy Awards, but she also was chosen to perform the "In Memoriam" segment at the Oscars — which, according to her, she completely "bombed." Unsurprisingly, her fans don't agree with her assessment, and Billie Eilish’s opinion on her Oscars performance is proof that your harshest critic can be yourself.

The "Bad Guy" singer made the surprising statement during an interview with Apple Music on Thursday, Feb. 13. While many of her fans would argue that the musician can do no wrong, citing her moving rendition of The Beatles' "Yesterday" during the Academy Awards show as proof of this, Eilish had a decidedly different take on her performance.

"I was sick for all of the Oscars, I bombed that performance," she told host Zane Lowe during the interview. "That sh*t was trash."

While many, if not all, of her fans would wholeheartedly disagree with this statement, she also revealed that she was not feeling her best during her performance and, despite all of her stage credits, was pretty nervous to sing live during the event.

"It was also, like, the Oscars is not my people," Eilish added. "I'm not used to that. At least the Grammys wasn't as scary because it was, like, artists, and it felt like my people. I knew a lot of them already and I'd met them and they knew of me — but, like, the Oscars, I'm like, 'These are movie stars.'"

ABC on YouTube

Eilish concluded by admitting that she was terrified and had a case of nerves prior to getting on stage.

"I don’t normally get nervous," she said. "I don’t get nervous for shows or any sort of performance really, but that sh*t was terrifying. I think we were just glad it was over."

It's safe to say that fans do not agree with her assessment of the performance, and despite her negative experience singing at the annual awards show, they are already speculating that Eilish will be heading back to the Oscars next year as a Best Original Song nominee.

On Thursday, Feb. 13, the singer released her newest track "No Time To Die," which will be the theme song for the next movie in the James Bond franchise. Not only did she make history by becoming the youngest person to write and record a theme song for the 007 franchise, but fans immediately began making Oscar predictions after hearing the haunting tune.

For her part, Eilish called her involvement in the next Bond film's soundtrack "a huge honor."

"It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way," she said in a statement. "To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock."

Fans will have to wait until next year to see who's up for nominations, but I wouldn't be surprised if Eilish makes another appearance — and slays another unforgettable performance — at next year's Oscars.