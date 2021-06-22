Tristan May Have Responded To Rumors He Partied With Girls After His Split From Khloé

On Monday, June 21, ET reported Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have split one year after they reconciled last August. According to the publication, a source claimed they saw the NBA star at a party on June 18, where he “was acting very single throughout the evening.” At one point, he even reportedly disappeared into a bedroom with three women. Tristan Thompson's response to the Khloé Kardashian breakup rumors was so cryptic and you need to see it for yourself.

According to PageSix, the two split up weeks ago after rumors came out Thompson had cheated on Kardashian for the fourth time. On April 22, Instagram model Sydney Chase told the No Jumper podcast she hooked up with Thompson in January. “He told me he was not in a relationship anymore, so I said OK,” Chase recalled of her fling with the NBA player. “We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything.” However, when she discovered Thompson was in a relationship with Kardashian at the time, she ended things. On May 4, multiple outlets claimed Thompson's legal team sent emails to Chase calling her a liar, but as of now, they have yet to confirm anything.

Thompson hasn’t commented on the cheating rumors, either, but he may have responded to the latest claims he disappeared into a bedroom with three women at a party following his rumored split with Kardashian. The same day the news came out, Thompson tweeted a series of “cap” emojis, which could be his way of saying “cappin,’” aka lying.

His response comes just a day after Kardashian opened up about their reconciliation during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special on June 20. When asked if she’s learned to trust Thompson again after all their drama together, Kardashian said, “I just need to focus on today and go day by day. I can’t worry too much about everything else.” The episode was filmed sometime in April before Chase accused Thompson of cheating on Kardashian.

While Kardashian and Thompson may no longer be together, they’ll continue to co-parent their daughter, True, together.