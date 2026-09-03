Trinity Tatum may have fallen for her knight in shining armor while at a palatial Fijian villa, but she’s just as happy in her new Los Angeles castle — even if it is a bit smaller. During the Love Island USA Season 8 reunion on Aug. 31, Bryce Dettloff opened up about his unique living situation, which Trinity admitted has been a little tricky since her “stuff is everywhere” in the converted garage. But the Love Island winner is seriously not OK with any online hate over Bryce’s financial situation, which she plainly called out as “ignorant” and “tone deaf” in a pointed comment.

During the reunion, host Ariana Madix asked Bryce about the “online speculation” that he’s “some super rich model,” which had cropped up after old photos surfaced of Bryce hanging out with Kendall Jenner, the Glee cast, and other stars. Despite his L.A. connections, Bryce clarified that he is far from wealthy.

“I’m not rich. I was pretty poor going on to the show,” Bryce said. “I was working on garbage trucks. Everyone thinks it’s my company; it’s not. And then I got laid off while I was in Fiji waiting to get picked for the show. People think I own my house — I live in a converted garage that I’m renting.”

Some fans shared screenshots of Bryce’s home from his past social media posts, and it appears to be a pretty nice set-up. But still, when the official Love Island USA shared the clip of Bryce revealing he lives in a converted garage, the comments filled up with hateful, finance-shaming vitriol.

And Trinity was not having it.

In the replies, Trinity called out the trolls who tried to make fun of Bryce’s home.

“Y’all are sooo ignorant & tone deaf in these comments,” Trinity wrote. “It’s 2026. To be blessed enough to even have your own space no matter the size on your own in this economy knowing people are getting laid off jobs left & right is an accomplishment. So I pray a lot of yall stay humble because the ignorance is really showing.”

While Trinity’s defense is totally warranted and understandable, it doesn’t sound like she’s going to be staying at Bryce’s place much longer. She previously spoke about her issues with finding enough space for her things in an Interview profile, and her co-star Kayda Bosse recently shared that she and Trinity have plans to move into an L.A. apartment together.