The yearning romance between Bryce Dettloff and Trinity Tatum charmed the world during Love Island USA Season 8, making them the obvious winners of the season even before the title was officially bestowed upon them in the finale. But the real test of any relationship forged under the microscope of reality TV is what happens when the cameras go down. Thankfully, it sounds like Bryce and Trinity haven’t let their newfound fame splinter their connection, and they have some pointed remarks for anyone viewing their love in a fabricated, unfair light.

Bryce and Trinity confirmed they are still going strong a month and a half after their Love Island win during an Aug. 27 interview with Cosmopolitan. In fact, they revealed they’ve barely spent any time apart since leaving Fiji. “It’s kind of a scary thought. With her, I never feel like I need alone time,” Bryce said. “It never feels like I need space.”

They’ve been leaning one another to weather all the social media chatter around their romance. “If he’s in his head about something, I’m there to be like, ‘Pay it dust. You have so much love and support; weed out the trauma,’” Trinity said. “If I’m down, he tells me the same exact thing. It’s a good balance.”

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The couple also addressed how the Love Island fandom can put added pressure on interracial partnerships. Though Trinity confessed this unfortunate discourse was “a thought in the back of [her] mind” when pairing up with Bryce, it was ultimately “it wasn’t a huge factor” in their decision to be together.

“We’re not the first or the last interracial couple,” Trinity said. “I think that people have such expectations because they expect a white man to not be attracted to a Black woman. [But] this is not the ’50s. There are so many interracial couples. I think that if roles were reversed and he was a Black man and I was a white woman, nobody would really question it. But I think because I’m a dark-skinned woman, they’re like, ‘Oh, does he really like her?’ I think it’s such a nonfactor.