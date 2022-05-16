Travis Scott’s BBMAs Performance Debuted A New Song

On May 15, Travis Scott took the stage at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards for what was reportedly his first major award show since 10 people died at his Astroworld Festival concert in November 2021.

The BBMAs, which was hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, returned to Las Vegas for the first time since 2019. The show featured a star-studded lineup that included artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Silk Sonic, and Latto.

After Scott walked the BBMAs red carpet with Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi, the rapper performed his 2021 single “Mafia” on the BBMAs stage, which appeared to look like an icy wasteland. He also performed an unreleased song, which Complex reported is “Lost Forever.” Scott previewed the track, which Billboard reported is a collaboration with James Blake and Westside Gunn, last June for the Dior Summer 2022 Show.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

NBC announced Scott’s addition to the lineup just days ahead of the show on Monday, May 9. According to CNN, the rapper’s BBMAs performance was his first major public performance since the Astroworld Festival last November.

In a May 9 Instagram video, Diddy revealed he urged NBC to add Scott to the BBMAs lineup. “I made a request. I made a demand,” Diddy said. “I said 'My brother Travis Scott has to perform.’ NBC said ‘Yes,’ so it’s going down Sunday. Travis Scott will be performing. Yes, let’s go!”

Scott’s performance comes six months after his November Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas. Rolling Stone reports a crowd crush during his concert at the festival resulted in 10 deaths and hundreds of people injured. In the aftermath of the incident, several of Scott’s shows were canceled, including his Day N Vegas and Coachella festival performances.