Travis Kelce is slowly but surely discovering all of the important Taylor Swift lore. His latest lesson? How to spot a photograph Taylor has taken without fail. It’s something superfans know how to do all too well, thanks to the singer’s somewhat questionable love of a very specific filter. Fans love to jokingly clown Taylor for her “f*ckass filter,” and now Travis can get in on the fun.

Travis learned all about his girlfriend’s photography habits during the Jan. 29 episode of his New Heights podcast. After a caller brought up the “Tay f*ckass filter,” producer Brandon explained the term to the very confused Kelce brothers. “The what?” Travis asked after the call. “The f*ckass filter,” Brandon responded. “They have a name for how the photos on that camera turn out, is what I’ve learned.” Travis still couldn’t wrap his head around it: “What are you saying? Are you saying ‘focus,’ or...” After Brandon confirmed the name once again, he punctuated the segment by humorously taking a sip from an Eras Tour cup.

For diehard Swifties, the “f*ckass filter” has been a mainstay on Instagram for years. It describes the unique, millennial-coded warm fuzziness that glosses over all of Taylor’s personal photos.

The reason this filter is so unique to Taylor is because she’s not using a preset Instagram filter, nor is it the result of some free photo editing app. She’s actually an avid fan of a specific $800 Olympus camera, which has a vintage art filter that appears to be Taylor’s fave. But you don’t have to break the bank to recreate Taylor’s go-to IG aesthetic — here’s how you can recreate the “f*ckass filter” with a few quick tricks.

Fujifilm

Now that Travis finally knows about it, we will just have to wait to see if he will get the “f*ckass filter” in a future grid post.