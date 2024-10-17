Travis Kelce has fully entered his acting era, but of course, he couldn’t dive into his first major TV role without giving his girlfriend Taylor Swift a little shoutout. In the third episode of Kelce’s horror series Grotesquerie, Swifties thought they spotted a loving Easter egg. And now it’s been confirmed that Kelce’s key scene was indeed an intentional reference to one of Swift’s songs that played an important role in Kelce’s relationship with the pop star.

Episode 3 of Grotesquerie introduced Kelce’s character Ed Laclan, a hospital orderly who forms a fast bond with Niecy Nash-Betts’s Detective Lois Tryon. After their meeting, Ed helps Lois flee from the hospital, driving off into the horizon with her in a red convertible.

For Swifties, the scene immediately called to mind the Reputation song “Getaway Car,” and soon clips pointing out the similarities to those lyrics went viral. A couple weeks after it aired, show creator Ryan Murphy confirmed the “Getaway Car” reference was intentional. “There’s that last scene of [Kelce and Nash-Betts] in Episode 3 that I directed where they go in the red getaway car — that’s a little Taylor Swift nod for you there!” Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter on Oct. 16.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

“Getaway Car” has an important place in Kelce and Swift’s relationship lore. When they first made their romance public at a Kansas City Chiefs game back in September 2023, they ended the night driving off together in one of Kelce’s convertibles. Swifties immediately scored images of the moment to “Getaway Car” on social media, giving the couple the song that will always go hand-in-hand with their relationship announcement.

As for if Swift could have an even bigger role in the Ryan Murphy universe, the showrunner admitted he’s reached out to her team, and would love to create a role for her. “I’ve talked to Taylor’s people about various things through the years, and all I will say is that I think she’s great and if she ever has time to do it, I would do it in a heartbeat,” Murphy said. “I think she’s one of the greats.”