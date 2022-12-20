This Too Hot To Handle Latecomer Is 1 To Watch

Too Hot To Handle is a reality show that’s practically designed to have love triangles. The Netflix dating show, which just released its fourth season, collects a bunch of attractive singles and drops them on a beach to date each other without touching each other. Naturally, tensions arise and interests get divided among the contestants. That’s what happened when Imogen Ewan joined the retreat late in the season and shook things up starting a love triangle.

Imogen was a late addition to Too Hot To Handle Season 3 when she joined the show alongside Shawn Wells. She hit it off with Creed McKinnon, especially because they’re both Australian and could bond over it. But, Creed had already been in a relationship with Flavia Laos Urbina, who was insecure because Creed had dumped his first Too Hot To Handle girlfriend Sophie Stonehouse for Flavia. Flavia was kind of right to feel weird about the situation since Creed wound up stringing along both Imogen and Flavia. Creed got kicked out of the retreat for his two-timing behavior, and Imogen didn’t end up with anybody at the end of the season. But there’s a lot more to know about Imogen beyond her unsuccessful dating history on the show. Here are all the details to know about Imogen.

Too Hot To Handle’s Imogen Ewan’s Real Job

Imogen seems to mostly spend her time as a social media influencer. She posts about brands like Lounge and Secret Sneaker Store, and posts beauty tutorials on her TikTok.

Too Hot To Handle is not Imogen’s first reality show experience. In 2018, she was on the Australian dating show Take Me Out.

Too Hot To Handle’s Imogen Ewan’s Instagram

Imogen’s Instagram is all about Imogen. She almost exclusively posts photos of herself, and her travels to places like Greece and Spain. She also highlights her Korean heritage in her IG bio, writing “Korean Aussie mix and from down under.”

Too Hot To Handle’s Imogen Ewan Facts

Imogen loves her French bulldog Mochi and even runs an Instagram for the pup. It’s not clear how old she is, but she’s got plenty of time to find someone who will treat her much better than Creed did on Too Hot To Handle.

Too Hot To Handle Season 4 is streaming on Netflix.