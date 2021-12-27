Tom Holland Proved He's The Ultimate Short King With His Latest IG Like

If anyone knows how to break the internet, it’s Tom Holland. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star made endless headlines thanks to his buzzy romance with Zendaya this year, and now, he’s causing a stir again. Holland has fans cracking up after they saw a recent Instagram post he liked, and I can see why. Instagram detectives pointed out Tom Holland liked a post claiming short men have more sex, further cementing his status as the internet’s “short king.”

Holland ~really~ got fans going when he liked a post about sex featured on the official LADBible Instagram page. The post featured an image of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito from the 1988 film Twins, and some NSFW text that just so happened to catch Holland’s eye.

"According to science, short men have more sex,” the post read. The statement was referring to a study by The Journal of Sexual Medicine, which found that men under 5’9” tended to be more sexual active. Well, this immediately sent fans into a frenzy, and social media lit up with reactions from fans who saw that Holland (who is 5’8”) had hit the “like” button.

Holland’s girlfriend Zendaya has spoken out in the past about their noticeable height difference. To her, it’s a non-issue that at 5’11”, she stands 3 inches taller than him.

"There's a particular stunt...Spider-Man swings us on top of the bridge, he places me (on the bridge), and we eventually jump off of [it], and he's supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her,” she explained in an interview on The Graham Norton Show. “Because of our height difference...I would land before him, because my feet, obviously, hit the ground before he does."

“And I’m the superhero. I’m supposed to look cool,” Holland chimed in. “She would land and then I would land and my feet would swing from underneath me and then she would catch me. It’s so nice to be caught for a change.”

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If there’s anything we’ve learned from Holland’s recent Instagram activity, it’s that short kings finish first.