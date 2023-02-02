Are Tom & Gisele Getting Back Together Now That He’s Retired? Here’s The Latest

On Feb. 1, Tom Brady announced that he was retiring from the NFL “for good.” His decision has sparked renewed speculation surrounding his relationship status. ICYMI, the reported catalyst for Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce was his choice to un-retire from football in March 2022. So, now that Brady’s actually retired, where does that leave them? Apparently, they’re still exactly where they started.

Back in September, a source told Page Six that “Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now.” The insider explained, “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.” It sounds like Brady’s re-retirement announcement came about one football season too late.

According to one source, although Bündchen is “sincerely happy” for her ex-husband, she’s no longer quite as invested in his career choices. "Gisele moved on with her life quite a while ago and is happy about whatever Tom chooses to do with his life now," the insider told People on Feb. 1. Essentially, Bündchen “is fine with his decisions but is not involved with them."

Instead, it sounds like her priority is their children. "Keeping a positive attitude about Tom and her career is part of what you do as a parent,” the source added. “They are sharing their kids and spreading the love between them so they grow up as normal kids with two caring parents."

As for Brady, he’s reportedly content with their current status. “Brady gave everything he had to his final NFL season, but now he’s ready to give everything to his family and his new life,” an insider told Page Six. “His kids ultimately were the reason why he made this decision.”

Still, the source added, “He never thought that he and Gisele would get divorced. He didn’t want a divorce.” All things considered, it’s not exactly a surprise that he’s staying single. Per the source, “No, he isn’t formally dating anyone right now. His friends want to set him up, but he’s all about the kids.”