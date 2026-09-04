Alix Earle’s followers know that her dad, TJ Earle, has always been a reluctant participant in her content. While the rest of her family is happy to participate in TikTok trends, he typically shies away from the camera. Given that context, I assumed he would bring that same energy to Earle Meets World, but Season 1 of the Netflix series proved that TJ is a reality TV icon in the making.

Instead of fading into the background like he does on TikTok, TJ took on his role of “Dadager” — aka dad manager — with all the vigor of the “Parentagers” who came before him. Whether he’s convincing Ashtin he’ll re-prioritize her career (after she pretends to search elsewhere for management) or celebrating Alix’s Reale Actives launch, his loyalty to his daughters is undeniable. He’s proud of the job, too — TJ’s name plate at his home office boasts the “Dadager” title.

This branding harkens back to another reality TV figure: Kris Jenner, who trademarked the term “Momager” in 2012. TJ is a bit rougher around the edges than Kris, but his commitment to his children, as both dad and manager, put him in a similar league.

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Throughout the reality show’s first season, audiences get a closer look at the Earles’ blended family, including TJ’s wife Ashley and their three kids, his ex-wife Alisa, with whom he shares Alix and Ashtin, and Alisa’s boyfriend Todd. The dynamic is a complicated balance that breeds plenty of awkward moments, and TJ’s often caught squarely in the middle of them.

He’s not afraid to speak his mind, from giving Alix pointers on how to fire her BFF Sally to weighing in on Alix and Ashley’s disagreement over the latter’s ill-timed Bad Bunny post. Instead of avoiding the fray, he actively steps into it, navigating everything from family drama to career decisions with his signature candor. (Case in point: One of TJ’s most shocking moments was when he’s discussing Alix’s feud with Alex Cooper and calls the Call Her Daddy host a “b*tch.”)

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This approach is a stark contrast from the way Kris handles her daughters’ disputes. The Kar-Jenner matriarch prefers a more PC route to conflict resolution, and the viral sound “What would happen if you just called Taylor up?” is a constant reminder of that. Still, she and TJ share the same enthusiasm and tenacity when it comes to seeing their kids succeed.

TJ’s version of “dadaging” might not land as softly as Kris’ — the name-calling likely won’t win anyone over — but his habit of not pulling any punches has already served him (and his daughters) well in a tough industry. If Earle Meets World Season 1 is anything to go by, it seems like TJ is already in the early stages of cementing his family’s reality TV legacy.