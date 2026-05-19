One thing about Alix Earle is that she’s always kept it real about her acne journey. From middle school breakouts to her Accutane days, the 25-year-old beauty guru has shared every step of her skin care roller coaster. Now, she’s aiming to help others with Reale Actives.

Her highly anticipated skin care line officially dropped in March, and it sold out instantly. Before the launch, Earle shared the sweet sentiment behind the brand: “Over the years, I’ve learned that we are our own worst enemy when it comes to our self-esteem due to the state of our skin, and Reale Actives is here to change that.”

The complete system includes a cleansing balm, exfoliating gel cleanser, mandelic acid serum, and barrier-boosting moisturizer. “I want acne care to be fun, sexy, and understandable, so I worked with my derm [Dr. Kiran Mian] to develop this lineup of clinically proven products that have transformed my complexion and my confidence,” Earle said.

As a fellow member of the “breakouts since middle school” club, I had to test out Earle’s products for myself. Want to know if they really live up to the hype? While we wait for the next big restock, keep reading for my honest review.

Reale Actives

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Fast Facts:

Price: The full regimen is $118 — it includes the Get Bare cleansing balm ($29), Pore Power cleanser ($28), Go Deep serum ($39), and Dew More moisturizer ($36).

The full regimen is $118 — it includes the Get Bare cleansing balm ($29), Pore Power cleanser ($28), Go Deep serum ($39), and Dew More moisturizer ($36). Who this is best for: Alix Earle fans looking to start their skin care journey.

Alix Earle fans looking to start their skin care journey. What I like: The packaging is unique, it’s easy to follow, and I love a routine that includes a double-cleanse option.

The packaging is unique, it’s easy to follow, and I love a routine that includes a double-cleanse option. What I don’t like: This didn’t work for my specific acne issues and lacked a few steps I would include in a full routine.

This didn’t work for my specific acne issues and lacked a few steps I would include in a full routine. My rating: 3/5

The Get Bare Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm

The first step of Earle’s skin care routine is the Get Bare cleansing balm. Since she often wears a lot of makeup for events and red carpets, Earle is a fan of the double-cleansing method. This balm is meant to melt away any makeup with ingredients like squalane, green tea extract, vitamin E, and Centella asiatica extract.

The packaging: The balm comes in a jar that you twist to dispense. It may not be as easy to use as a regular pump from an oil-based cleanser, but I loved that I didn’t have to dig my fingers into the product to get it out. With a simple twist, the balm came shooting out of the top of the jar like pencil shavings.

First impressions: I’m a big fan of double cleansing just like Earle, and this balm really did melt away everything — including my stubborn waterproof mascara. I loved how buttery soft this was, and how it left my skin feeling extra moisturized.

How to apply: After twisting the product out the top, warm it up in your hands before applying to your dry skin. Make sure to massage the product in, so that it melts away your makeup, and then rinse off with water. You can also wipe away any product with a damp cloth.

The results: This was probably my favorite product of the four because it did exactly what it needed to with getting any leftover makeup off my face. You do need to follow up with a cleanser, because the balm itself isn’t going to take everything off. It’s always meant to be the first step in a double cleanse.

The Pore Power Exfoliating LHA + BHA Gel Cleanser

After removing as much makeup as possible, the next step in Earle’s routine is the gel cleanser. This formula includes capryloyl salicylic acid (also known as LHA or lipohydroxy acid), willow bark extract (also known as beta hydroxy acid or BHA), resveratrol, fructan, ginger-root extract, fermented rice, and glycerin.

The packaging: This is the most normal packaging of the four products. The cleanser comes in a 3.4-ounce pump bottle with a lid, so it’s easy to travel with.

First impressions: I didn’t notice anything too special about this cleanser when I used it. It was necessary after the balm to really cleanse my face, but it wasn’t as refreshing as Skin1004’s Poremizing Deep Cleansing Foam that I’ve been using from Hudson Williams’ routine.

How to apply: In the morning and at night, take two to three pumps and work the cleanser into damp skin for about 30 seconds to a minute. Once you’re done, rinse thoroughly.

The results: I deal with blackheads and hormonal acne that I try to keep at bay by using a cleanser with salicylic acid. I haven’t really had any breakouts outside of my period in years, but I did have a few pimples pop up while using Reale Actives. I can’t say it was the Pore Power’s fault, but my skin felt better after using Williams’ routine, which targeted more of my problem areas.

The Go Deep 8% Mandelic Acid Serum Concentrate

This serum is for acne-prone skin and centered on its key ingredient, mandelic acid. This concentrate also includes synactin AC, arginine, squalane, licorice root extract, Centella asiatica extract, and Garcinia mangostana peel extract.

The packaging: This serum was the most difficult packaging to figure out. You have to twist the top for the dropper to pop out, and then continue to open the top. If I didn’t see a video first, I would have been totally confused.

First impressions: Once I figured out the bottle, it was easy to use. I’ve never tried a product that pushes mandelic acid before, but it’s supposed to be gentle on the skin while helping with acne, dark spots, and aging.

How to apply: At night, apply a drop or two to your clean, dry face and neck.

The results: It’s hard to notice a huge difference after just two weeks. What I did notice was this serum is not as gentle as I thought it would be. I felt a little burning at first. I highly recommend following the product description, and starting with just two to three nights a week to build up a tolerance.

The Dew More Barrier-Boosting Moisturizer

The final step in the Reale Actives regimen is the Dew More moisturizer, which has quad-ceramide complex, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, willow bark extract, ectoin, lactobacillus ferment, and shea butter.

The packaging: This was also interesting with a twist-to-lock top that becomes a pump for the moisturizer. All four products are good for travel.

First impressions: I loved how cool this felt when I rubbed it into my skin. Earle says it has “the best smell,” but it doesn’t really have a fragrance at all.

How to apply: Use both day and night on your face and neck.

The results: This definitely left my skin feeling moisturized and glowy, but it was also a little sticky. The shea butter in this has been criticized as being a comedogenic ingredient that can clog your pores, which could be the culprit to my off-cycle breakouts. Ultimately, this isn’t my favorite moisturizer, and I’d rather have something that’s light and includes a bit of SPF for the morning.

Is Alix Earle’s Reale Actives Worth It?

It was a little hard going from testing out Williams’ in-depth skin care routine for blackheads and large pores — which I loved — to Earle’s simple Real Actives lineup. Even though there were things I liked from each product, I wasn’t in love with anything.

I only tested the products for two weeks, because my skin wasn’t reacting well. However, a rep from Reale Actives PR says that “when evaluating visible skin changes and efficacy,” the collection is meant to be tried for a full skin cell turnover cycle — around 4-6 weeks.

What I did enjoy from Earle’s line was the cleansing balm, and I plan to continue to use the serum to see its long-term benefits. But honestly, I don’t think I’ll be participating in the restock since this collection wasn’t the best for my skin needs. (I definitely have to ditch the moisturizer ASAP, because it might be the reason for my breakouts.)

Reale Actives

Ultimately, I would recommend this for anyone who is a fan of Earle and is looking for a starter skin care routine. However, I have other products you *must* add to your regimen as well, like a refreshing toner and day cream with SPF.

About Me:

As Elite Daily’s experiences writer, it’s my job to test out celebrity beauty products. I’ve dealt with large pores, blackheads, and acne all my life. I was even on Accutane, like Earle. To keep my skin happy, I tend to follow a simple routine — cleanser, toner, serums, and moisturizer — that targets my problem areas, and it’s worked pretty well.