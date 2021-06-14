In a not so shocking turn of events, Thomas Markle has made some questionable comments about the arrival of Meghan Markle and Prince Harrys daughter. Baby Lilibet Diana was born on June 4, and the whole world was waiting on the edge of their seats to learn more about the royal baby. The couple did share a statement about her arrival, but they’ve also been relatively private about their newest addition. After recent attacks on their character by their own family members, one can hardly blame the couple for attempting to keep things private. Now, Thomas Markle's reaction to Meghan and Harry's Daughter perfectly explains why they would want to keep their personal life under wraps.

After first pleading with Oprah Winfrey to interview him, Thomas sat down with Australian TV show 60 Minutes for a chat. In the interview, he once again expressed his remorse for past behavior, while expressing his dismay about not meeting Meghan’s daughter.

"No phone calls, I just heard it on the radio,” he said of the baby’s arrival. "Lily is a perfect name, and the other thing that makes me happy is now there's a lot more Markle blood in the royal family. All I can say is I hope I get to eventually, sometime see these grandchildren of mine because I'm a pretty good grandpa."

Thomas seemed well aware of the fact his relationship with his daughter may be irreparable.

“I'll be 77 years old, he said. “Most of the Markle men don't make it much past 80. So there's a good chance I might never seen my grandchildren. I'm not looking for pity. I'm just saying that's a reality."

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

It was in May 2018 Thomas was caught selling staged photos to tabloid press for a quick payday. The Duchess’ father was originally supposed to walk his daughter down the aisle at Windsor Castle that month, but failed to show at the wedding. Looking back, he’s aware he was in the wrong. “If I am [to blame for the estrangement], tell me why and how I'll fix it,” he told 60 Minutes.