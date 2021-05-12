The This Is Us Final Season Trailer Is Filled With All The Most Emotional Memories
Get ready to cry like never before.
This Is Us’ first big surprise came in Season 1, Episode 1. It seemed like a show about four random characters with zero connection other than the same birthday. But by the end of the hour, the series had pulled back the curtain and revealed that all four (Kevin, Kate, Randall, and Jack) were one big family. Moreover, there was a grand plan in place to tell their story. With This Is Us Season 6 on the way for the 2021-2022 TV season, fans want to know where the plan goes next.
Since the show's inception, showrunner Dan Fogelman has said the series is on a six-season arc. He said the story's big plot points were already planned out well in advance, including twists to come in later seasons.
The first three seasons of This Is Us were renewed in the usual broadcast way, one season at a time each spring as the networks presented their upcoming slates. But something strange happened ahead of Season 4. Fans knew the show was almost certainly coming back, but NBC declined to mention its renewal at the usual time.
It took until August 2019, when the show returned to film, for the announcement to come, and then it was a bonanza reveal: This Is Us was renewed through Season 6, which Fogelman reiterated at the time was planned as the final season.
Now, with that season almost here, here's what to know about it:
Exactly when This Is Us Season 6 will start in the winter of 2022 is not yet known, but fans know the final season will be worth the wait.