Kevin's Digging Up Deep Emotions In The Next This Is Us Promo

Thanksgiving has come and gone on This Is Us, as have the Olympics and the SOTU in the real world. With 10 more episodes to go in the show’s final season, it’s smooth sailing from here on out, at least in terms of episodes arriving every week. But when it comes to the lives of the Pearsons, the final installments promise to bring a whole lot of upheaval before they reach a conclusion. The This Is Us Season 6, Episode 8 promo will start the closure with the triplet with perhaps the most digging to do: Kevin.

Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 6, Episode 7 follow. The Thanksgiving episode brought reckonings for the Pearsons in three timelines: Jack and Rebecca pre-kids, Rebecca post-Jack’s passing, and in present day. But it was the final of those three stories that will have immediate repercussions.

In a speech to her children after Thanksgiving dinner, Rebecca laid down to the law of how her illness will be handled, instructing all three of them to deal with her passing differently than they did their father’s. Jack’s demise came suddenly, tragically, and no one was prepared. It shattered their lives, and all three lost sight of their dreams. They made themselves smaller as a result of their grief, under a misguided belief that they didn’t deserve to live fully because their father passed away.

Rebecca will not let it happen again. It took decades for her children to recover their positions, find their dreams, and live fully. Not this time.

This Is Us Season 6, Episode 8 is titled “The Guitar Man,” and is the first episode in the series’ final run of “Big Three Trilogies,” in which three episode focus on a single day, each from the perspective of a different sibling. The synopsis confirms Kevin will be up first: “Kevin takes the twins to the cabin in hopes of proving himself as a father.”

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly about the final season, This Is Us writer and co-producer Laura Kenar teased this Kevin-focused episode of the trilogy, suggesting Kevin’s heart-to-hearts with Cassidy aren’t done yet. “Kevin spends some time at the cabin with the twins and reconnects with Cassidy [Jennifer Morrison] and Nicky as they work on building the house.”

As for the trilogy overall, Kenar said “it's the Big Three figuring out what they want their next chapters of their lives to be off of Rebecca's speech. And it's different things for all three of them.”

This Is Us: The Final Season continues with new episodes every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming the next day on Hulu.