It’s going to be a few weeks until the next episode of This Is Us, thanks to the Winter Olympics, which will dominate NBC’s primetime lineup starting on Friday, Feb. 4. But when the show comes back, fans will have a lot to look forward to, including the continuations of several storylines that fans are eager to see play out. The This Is Us Season 6, Episode 6 promo promises fans will get more on at least two fronts once the series returns.

Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 6, Episode 5 follow. Fans got a bit of a jolt in This Is Us’ part storyline when it was revealed Rebecca’s adult love life didn’t go directly from Jack to Miguel. Her kids’ treatment of Miguel as a usurper always gave the impression the two hooked up early on after Jack’s passing, even if they didn’t close the deal until post-2008. But, in between, there was at least one attempt at dating on Rebecca’s part, with a single father named Matt Dixon.

Fans got a look at how the two ended up on a date in “Heart and Soul,” now it seems they’ll see more once the show returns. But that’s only one of the cliffhangers This Is Us left ahead of their final Thanksgiving set episode.

The title of This Is Us Season 6, Episode 6, was revealed to be “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two,” by Susan Kelechi Watson in a now-removed Instagram post, who co-wrote the episode alongside Eboni Freeman. (Note that This Is Us has changed the title of one episode already so far this season between its initial title drop and the episode airing, so Watson’s removal of the post may indicate a change.)

Though the trailer promises some movement on Rebecca’s drama, Beth and her dance studio will be the main thread. That suggests that Malik and Deja’s drama will be tabled, at least for now, ahead of Randall accepting that she’s prepared to finish high school a year and a half early and move out of the house.

Then there’s Kevin’s continuing struggle to accept that Madison has moved on from him and is living an independent life now. The holidays are always hardest for couples when they first split up and figure out who gets the kids and when. It seems like this Thanksgiving will see Kevin face that reality for the first time.

This Is Us will return after the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics conclude. This Is Us: The Final Season returns on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming starting the following day on Hulu.