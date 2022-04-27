Miguel's Past Gets The Spotlight In The Next This Is Us Promo

This Is Us only has a few episodes left to tie up all its loose ends, and the answers have started to come thick and fast. Episode 12, “KaToby,” fast-forwarded the Pearsons into the near future, where the show has stayed since. But now it’s time to rewind and take an episode for the long-awaited Miguel deep dive. The This Is Us Season 6, Episode 15 promo will head back to the 1970s and run straight through to today.

Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 6, Episode 14 follow. It turned out the mystery of who Kevin married wasn’t as big a mystery as everyone thought. Though Cassidy is his BFF and an instrumental part of Big Three Homes, and though Arielle made a fine, if ineffective, red herring, there’s only one way for Kevin’s fairy tale to end. He and Sophie have been endgame since their first day together in elementary school, they are each other’s first loves, and they will never get over each other. The timing is finally right, and they are ready to get married again.

With all three Pearson siblings now squared away for their future, that only leaves one more story to wrap up: Rebecca. Fans know all about her and Jack and their long marriage, but they’re still gaps in her story with Miguel. As the two grow old together and Rebecca starts her slow descent into dementia, the show turns back the clock. It’s time for This Is Miguel.

This Is Us Season 6, Episode 15 is simply titled “Miguel,” and the synopsis is so brief and to the point that it doesn’t even bother with a complete sentence: “Miguel over the years.”

As for what fans can expect, writer and executive producer Danielle Bauman, who penned “The Night Before The Wedding,” refused to tell Entertainment Weekly anything when they asked for a cryptic hint. But fans have a pretty good idea of which plot holes this episode will finally fill. There will be flashbacks to Miguel’s first marriage and divorce and how he wound up so estranged from his own children. There will probably be some scenes in 2026 as Rebecca’s condition deteriorates.

But most importantly, there will be scenes from 2008-2012, from when Miguel walked back into Rebecca’s life after that fateful Facebook message to their wedding day, and how Rebecca’s children handled (or, in Kevin’s case, didn’t handle) it.

This Is Us: The Final Season continues with new episodes every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming the next day on Hulu.