This Is Us Seemingly Confirmed Kevin's Future Wife In The Most Romantic Way

Weddings are emotional not just for the bride and groom, but also for the families surrounding them. They are a moment when many take stock of their own marriages and relationships and ask themselves if they are happy. For solid couples like Randall and Beth, they are a moment to reaffirm. For singles like Kevin, it’s a moment to look around and wonder if failed relationships from the past can be fixed. So will Kevin and Sophie get remarried? Lifelong romances do sometimes come true.

Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 6, Episode 14 follow. Going into this week’s episode, viewers had several clues from Episode 13, “The Day of The Wedding,” to consider. There were three possible candidates for Kevin’s heart. In order of possibility, there was ex-wife Sophie, his childhood sweetheart; Cassidy, his BFF and sometimes friend-with-benefits; and wildcard Arielle, the wedding singer.

Of the three, Cassidy was the longest shot. Since the first time she slept with Kevin, she’s been clear-eyed about their relationship. She knows what she wants, and she knows Kevin better than he does himself, and she’s always turned down any idea of romance. When the clues that Kevin might have slept with her all wound up having perfectly innocent explanations, viewers weren’t surprised.

Arielle seemed a real possibility, especially with the poem napkin from the bar and his father’s history of falling in love with singers doing classic rock covers. But she had her own problems, with Phillip’s drunken sod of a brother, Oliver, stalking her. And though she hit on Kevin later that evening, he wasn’t in the right headspace and went back to his room, with her napkin, alone.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

That left one candidate: Sophie, who Kevin has been in love with since she transferred into their elementary school in first grade. They were high school sweethearts; they married at 18 and divorced at 21. Since then, Kevin has been adrift, and Sophie has become a nurse. Kevin tried to make a romantic overture once before, to try again at 36, but his alcoholism put a quick end to it.

That seemed to be the impetus to get Sophie to move on. She got engaged and remarried to a nice guy named Grant, who she was still with when Phillip and Kate’s engagement party occurred in late 2025. She seemed like an option that was off the table... until she admitted to Kevin that she and Grant had divorced in the intervening time.

But what seemed to cinch it was why she divorced Grant. It wasn’t that they were incompatible or their marriage soured. Even after all these years, she still carried the torch for her first love. And though she was skittish about trying a third time, fans knew Kevin had finally grown up and was as ready as he’d ever been.

At this point, Kevin has slept with Sophie at least once a decade since the 1990s. The 2020s are no exception, and it might finally stick this time.

This Is Us: The Final Season continues with new episodes every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Hulu the next day.