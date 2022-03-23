Randall Contemplates A Major Life Decision In The Next This Is Us Promo

This Is Us has done three official “Big Three trilogies” over its six years on the air. The first, in Season 2, saw Kevin hit rock bottom while Kate miscarried and ended with the show’s first “flash-forward” scene. Season 4’s “A Hell of a Week” trilogy saw the three each taking a step towards their futures, with Randall agreeing to go to therapy and Kevin and Madison getting pregnant. If the This Is Us Season 6, Episode 10 promo is anything to go by, the final trilogy will mark all three siblings’ move toward a better future.

Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 6, Episode 9 follow. The first episode of the Big Three trilogy covered Kevin’s moment of clarity about his future and the decision to launch Big Three Homes, the company Jack always dreamed of starting. Episode 9, the second of the final Big Three trilogy, brought Kate a moment of clarity. Her visit to see Toby in San Francisco did not rekindle their marriage or convince her to uproot to move there.

Instead, it made Kate see just how content she was living where she was, in Los Angeles, with her kids. It also brought home to Kate how much the job at Jack’s school meant to her. After decades of believing she couldn’t do things without someone to stand with her and help, she finally began to take steps to live her life independently, even as it drew her and Toby even farther apart.

So what will Randall’s moment of clarity be in the Big Three Trilogy final episode? Here’s the trailer.

This Is Us Season 6, Episode 10 is titled “Every Version of You.” The synopsis gives little to go on: “Randall and Rebecca embark on a road trip and reflect on their past.” But as the third installment, fans have a good idea of what to expect, at least when it comes to the flashbacks.

Both Episodes 8 and 9 began with scenes at the community pool, with Kevin trying to dive before he can swim, and Kate being too afraid to put her face in the water, taking all the attention of Jack and Rebecca. Meanwhile, Randall’s been off doing his own thing, seeming not to need them. They then cut to the triplets at the community pool, post-Thanksgiving 2000, where they have become locked in. Randall, always the level-headed one, will probably figure out a way to save them.

As for the present, fans don’t know what Randall’s moment of clarity about his future will be, but they know it will eventually lead to a New Yorker profile. But when actor Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate, was asked in an Entertainment Weekly interview about Randall’s episode, she suggested that fans should focus on Mandy Moore’s matriarch. “Rebecca’s influence is so strong, which goes to show just what a great mother she was to everybody,” Metz said. “He’s making a very big decision that’s going to change his life in many regards.”

This Is Us continues with new episodes every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and streams the following day on Hulu.