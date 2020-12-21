Amazon Prime Video's dystopian series, The Wilds, is so full of twists and turns and cliffhangers, it was impossible to finish the first season without a million questions. Luckily for viewers (not so much the girls trapped on the island), the series was quickly renewed for a second season, so your questions will hopefully be answered soon enough. If you can’t wait to see what's next for the Unsinkable Eight, here's everything you need to know about The Wilds Season 2, including info on the release date, cast, and more.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 1 of The Wilds follow. The series centers around a group of eight teen girls who find themselves not-so-accidentally stranded on a deserted island after their plane crashes in the ocean. While they thought they were attending a weekend wellness retreat, it turns out they're part of a psychological experiment called The Dawn of Eve, run by a mastermind named Gretchen.

The YA drama dropped on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 11, 2020, and quickly made a splash. On Dec. 19, just over a week after Season 1 premiered, Amazon took to social media to announce plans for a second season. The post showed the cast celebrating on the island to get fans hyped for the next installment.

The Wilds Season 2 Cast

While The Wilds Season 1 was all about the girls who were stranded on the island, Season 2 will flip genders and explore the other half, aka the boys who were also revealed to be stranded at the end of Season 1. That cast includes Alex Fitzalan (The Society), Nicholas Coombe (Pants on Fire), Tanner Ray Rook (Side Quest), and newcomers Reed Shannon, Zack Calderon, Aidan Laprete, Charles Alexander, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley.

But not to worry; the girls aren’t going anywhere. Season 2 of will see the return of Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, and Sarah Pidgeon. Additionally, even if a character was offed in Season 1 (looking at you Jeanette/Lynn and maybe Nora), the show relies so heavily on flashbacks, whether or not a character is alive doesn't necessarily affect their screen time too much.

The Wilds Season 2 Trailer

On Feb 22, 2022, Amazon dropped the first look at Season 2 in the form of a short teaser. There's no official Season 2 trailer yet, but that’s pretty standard for Amazon. The streaming service rarely releases trailers more than six weeks ahead of launch, and with a May release date, chances are, fans won’t see footage until April.

The Wilds Season 2 Plot Details

Here’s the synopsis for Seasons 2:

Season 2 of The Wilds will continue to follow the harrowing ordeal of a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, and they didn’t end up there by accident — they’ve secretly been recruited into an elaborate social experiment. The new season ratchets up the drama by revealing that the girls aren’t the only ones being studied… there’s a new set of subjects, an island of teenage boys, who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master.

The Wilds Season 2 Release Date

With The Wilds getting a second season so quickly after Season 1, it looked promising that Amazon Prime would make the show a priority. According to Deadline, Amazon Studios president Jennifer Salke was eager to get the streamer into the YA demo. But delays piled up, and it took until 2022 for Season 2 to finally land a release date in May.

The Wilds Season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on May 6, 2022. Season 1 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.