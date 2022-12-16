The Weeknd's New Song Might Have A Major Avatar Easter Egg

The Weeknd has entered the Avatar universe. On Dec. 15, the singer released a ballad, “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” which appears in the new film, Avatar: The Way of Water. Just shy of five minutes, this track sees the singer retiring his trusty ‘80s-inspired synths for more expansive production. It’s quite a stunning switch.

“Nothing Is Lost” was co-produced by composer Simon Franglen and DJ group Swedish House Mafia, the latter of whom frequently collaborates with The Weeknd. In 2021, they released the single, “Moth To A Flame,” and in April of this year they reunited to headline Coachella. They’re back together on “Nothing Is Lost,” and fortunately the song is all gains.

The track was first teased in the Avatar: The Way of the Water trailer on Dec. 7. In the brief clip, The Weeknd can be heard softly belting the first verse. With the full song now out, it seems the singer is embracing his undervalued Kiss Land era again, where he mostly sang brooding lyrics over cinematic arrangements.

Over booming drums and scintillating chords, The Weeknd croons about protecting his loved ones. He sings about how he’ll endure any brutal battle to prove his devotion. In return, all he asks is for guidance and strength. This aligns with the storylines of both Avatar films, which follow the journeys of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) protecting the habitable moon of Pandora from outside threats.

Avatar is even integrated into “Nothing Is Lost.” The piercing number seems to open with what appears to be voices harmonizing voices singing in Na’vi, a language the extraterrestrial humanoids speak in the films. Those harmonies give way to The Weeknd’s first verse where he somberly reflects on moments he couldn’t defend those he cares for.

“I thought I could protect you / From paying for my sins / And I been walking this earth / Long enough that death’s a gift,” he sings.

Suddenly, a swarm of strings pulses in, and The Weeknd goes into warrior mode in the pre-chorus. He understands that he’s facing either triumph or death in this upcoming battle, and he’s seemingly content with either outcome. As long as he spent his last breath defending those who care for him, he’s won the fight in his own eyes.

“I know that if I die, my only choice is still defending / No matter what they say / My love for you is greater than their powers / And their armies from above,” he coos.

Then, in the chorus, The Weeknd pleads for ultimate strength and possible prayer as he readies for war. While powering through this section, those harmonious chants return for a brief moment. The production slightly powers down in the second verse, where The Weeknd proudly boasts how he’ll wear his battle scars like tattoos. Spoken like a true champion.

This raw track is a perfect choice for the Avatar franchise. It’s a battle call for dedication and sees The Weeknd victoriously proclaiming his love for his tribe.

Read the full lyrics to “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” below via Genius.

Verse 1

I thought I could protect you

From paying for my sins

And I been walking this earth

Long enough that death’s a gift

Pre-Chorus

Been living this life so patient

Until I see you again, it’s war we’re facin’

I know that if I die, my only choice is still defending

No matter what they say

My love for you is greater than their powers

And their armies from above

Chorus

You give me strength

I’m with you either way

If I die, if I stay

Give me strength

I’m with you either way

Nothing’s lost, no more pain

Just give me strength

Verse 2

The scars and the wounds

I wear them proud like tattoos

Rеminds me that I lost you

Reminds me that I’ll

Pre-Chorus

Bе living this life so patient

Until I see you again, it’s war we’re facin’

I know that if I die, my only choice is still defending

No matter what they say

My love for you is greater than their powers

And their armies from above

Chorus

You give me strength

I’m with you either way

If I die, if I stay

Give me strength

I’m with you either way

Nothing’s lost, no more pain

Just give me strength