For nearly a year, The Weeknd has breathed life into his last two albums (2020’s After Hours and 2022’s Dawn FM) through his After Hours Til Dawn tour. The stadium excursion exists in a post-apocalyptic pop universe, where The Weeknd serenades the audience with impressive stamina under a large moon. Or, for his current Europe/Latin America leg of shows, a massive Hajime Sorayama-designed robot. While the stage’s eerie design of tattered buildings and laser-beamed lights are stunning, the real highlight is the show’s setlist. As videos from his latest shows appear on social media, many fans — me included — noticed The Weeknd’s been digging through his old archives.

So far, the singer (also known as Abel Tesfaye) has performed several hidden gems from his 2012 Trilogy album. This sonic choice isn’t too odd, as he has nods to his other eras in the setlist. However, it’s a rather surprising inclusion considering he rarely performs tracks from the decade-old album. This release, a compilation of his three 2011 mixtapes House of Balloons, Thursday, and Echoes of Silence, houses The Weeknd’s most heaviest and iconic records. Every track drips with a underground alt-R&B tempo that embraces his melodious hooks with ease, and this swell blend is what earned him the title as ‘King Of The Fall.’

He also surprise performed tunes from 2012’s Kiss Land, which shines in a similar legendary sheen to that of Trilogy. These song additions differs from his U.S. setlist, which only borrowed one or two tracks from the compilation album.

Fans who attended the earlier shows noted that, and wondered what inspired The Weeknd to choose such XO-coded treasures from his greatest release. According to the singer, the answer’s simple: He wants to keep fans on their toes. “Every night I’m changing up the set — I never do that, it’s usually very formulaic — so I’m spicing it up and going into deep, deep, deep cuts and older songs,” The Weeknd told Variety on June 20. “I’ll rehearse it the day-of, and if the band is down, we’ll just throw a mini-set in there.”

Meanwhile, some fans seem to think otherwise. Several stans believe he’s performing these deeper cuts as a tribute to his ‘The Weeknd’ persona, which he’s been slowly retiring since earlier this year. In May, the singer-actor told W Magazine that he’s “ready to close the chapter” of his alter ego after he releases his forthcoming album. The persona, which has musically built a legacy of intriguing hits, is one that listeners have grown attached to, and that can be seen in how hard stans ride for Trilogy. In a way, Twitter users such as Khaleesi (@TheWeekndFm) speculates he’s mourning his prolific stage name with tracks that’s made ‘The Weeknd’ a force, especially since this might be the last time he’ll perform as this character.

While I wallow in that heartbreaking thought, check out all the surprise older songs The Weeknd has performed on tour so far.

June 14 (Horsens, DK)

The Weeknd kicked off the nostalgia by performing his 2011 gem, “The Party & The After Party.” The track, which first appeared on his House of Balloons EP and later added to Trilogy, sits in a rare class of the singer’s longest songs— it’s nearly eight minutes long. While that might sound exhausting, its sonically rich and over-indulgent atmosphere pulls you in and oddly leaves you wanting more. Even when he spends the last four minutes of the track spiraling into a sultry fog, there’s something about his aching vocals that plagues your brain. It’s just Hall of Fame impressive.

The Weeknd continued his House of Balloons streak by performing the EP’s title track, which also has a midway switch titled “Glass Table Girls.” The gritty number personally sits in the top five greatest releases in his discography, so to hear his mature vocals riding against this classic beat warms my heart.

Honorable mention: The Weeknd also performed his 2021 duet with Swedish House Mafia “Moth To A Flame.” While this release is recent, it’s seldom the track gets live treatment, so this moment is legendary. Even mother nature’s smallest and annoying creatures couldn’t believe he was singing this, as seen in the TikTok below.

June 17 (Stockholm, SE)

On the tour’s third date, The Weeknd proved that Kiss Land is an upper echelon of an album by performing “Tears In The Rain.”

Later that night, The Weeknd dug into his Echoes of Silence bag and performed “Montreal.” The uptempo French track is a hidden gem on the 2011 EP, which sonically hears the singer swimming in forlorn heartbreak and toxic sex. You know, his signature beauty and madness.

June 20 (Oslo, NO)

In Norway, The Weeknd performed another deep cut from House of Balloons and sang “Coming Down.”