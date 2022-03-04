Netflix is notorious for making fans wait a long time for shows to come out (cough, Stranger Things 4), but it’s wasting no time with its latest reality dating series. Immediately following the conclusion of Love Is Blind Season 2, Netflix revealed the release date and trailer for The Ultimatum, a new show that is somehow even more chaotic than its pod-based predecessor. Think Love Is Blind, but with couples who are already together.

Netflix announced The Ultimatum on March 4, 2022, tacked onto the end of the Love Is Blind Season 2 finale. Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey introduced the new show — which was perfect, considering they are also hosting this series.

“In Netflix’s new dating series, The Ultimatum, six couples have come to a point in their own relationship where one person is ready to be married, and the other, well, isn’t,” Nick began, causing raised eyebrows among the Love Is Blind contestants sitting next to him.

“Each person will be compatible with multiple partners, and they’ll each select one new partner to move in with for three weeks in a trial marriage,” Nick continued. “At the end of the experiment, they’ll have to decide if they want to marry the person they arrived with, or split forever.”

Vanessa added: “Or, maybe they met someone else that’s actually a better fit.”

This was the lead-in for the debut of The Ultimatum’s first trailer, which is really just *a lot* to take in.

The Ultimatum Trailer

The trailer introduces the six couples who will star on the show. Although not much is revealed about any of the contestants, it’s clear that while they each love their significant others, they have a lot of issues to work out before they’re ready to tie the knot. And The Ultimatum’s way of solving that? Have them get together with people who are not their partner! (Totally makes sense, no notes.)

The Ultimatum Synopsis

Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued — and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.

The Ultimatum Cast

Netflix

Netflix has not yet revealed the identities about any of the contestants, but it’s only a matter of time before fans of the show know everything there is to know about them.

The Ultimatum Release Date

Episodes 1 through 8 of The Ultimatum will hit Netflix on April 6, 2022. The finale and reunion special will follow a week later on April 13.