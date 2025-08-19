TSITP Fans Point Out An Editing Error In This Season 3 Scene

There isn’t a detail tiny enough that can escape the Easter egg-hunting eyes of the Summer I Turned Pretty fandom. But the latest tidbit to get viral attention doesn’t have to do with that red/blue color theory or a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo — rather, it’s a small element that the show’s team probably would prefer didn’t get noticed. Fans have caught a strange editing error in the opening scene of Season 3, Episode 6, which you won’t be able to un-see once it’s pointed out to you.

In the first moments of the sixth episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty’s final season, Belly and Jeremiah are shown waking up on an air mattress on the floor of his father’s home. The sleeping situation is not ideal, and neither is how the engaged couple has conceded to let Jere’s business-oriented dad Adam help shape their wedding now that he’s offered to fund it. But what’s really surreal is the ghostly movements next to Belly and Jeremiah’s temporary bed.

Fans on TikTok called out one of Belly’s dresses slowly moving out of the shot — as if own its own — during the scene.

Naturally, the TSITP detectives jumped at the chance to read into the moving dress as a potential clue, deducing it could be a subtle sign that Belly is moving away from Jeremiah as their big day draws closer. But of course, the errant piece of attire is most likely an accidental error that the show’s editors missed when finalizing this episode.

That’s not to say other pieces have clothing haven’t been used for important Easter eggs in this final season. Belly’s swimsuits, for example, have been the source of a lot of important references, like how the red bathing suit she wore in Episode 5 when rekindling her spark with Conrad was the same one she wore during a romantic Bonrad moment in Season 1. Or how the bikini top she wore in Episode 4 when she started spending time with Conrad in Cousins again was a mix of blue and red, indicating she was beginning to let the older Fisher in again.

But of course, only one outfit will be paramount as Season 3 comes to an end: Belly’s wedding dress. That is... if a wedding even happens.