It’s become a tradition for Jenny Han to pop up in her shows, but fans are going to have a difficult time tracking down her cameo in the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty. The author revealed that her small part has already happened, and is pointing it out because she doesn’t think any viewers would pick up on it casually. So, if you’ve already watched Season 3, Episode 5 and didn’t notice Han’s subtle inclusion, it might be time for a rewatch.

After the fifth episode of the final season, “Last Dance,” aired on Aug. 6, Han confirmed that she has an incredibly low-key role in the Conrad-centric installment. "I do make a cameo in this episode," Han said to Entertainment Weekly. However, unlike her appearances in Seasons 1 and 2, the author is not physically visible. "It's just my voice. The reason why I'm even saying it now is because I don't think anyone's going to pick up on it, it's like the tiniest thing, but it made me laugh," Han said.

Though she didn’t reveal exactly where her voice pops up in the episode, Han warned viewers to pay close attention or they will easily miss it. "This one's just a tiny little thing," Han said. "I don't think anyone's going to know it's me. It's almost impossible, honestly."

The audio-only part is a departure from Han’s previous cameos — in Season 1, the author showed up in the background of Belly’s debutante ball, and in Season 2, she can be briefly seen in a liquor store. And this isn’t the only clever place Han has appeared in her show’s final season. Earlier on, the author’s name showed up as a clue in a crossword puzzle that Belly filled in.

As fans continue to search for Easter eggs hidden within the series’ final run of episodes, Han indicated that her small cameo isn’t the only important detail that has yet to be uncovered. "There's definitely some that people have not picked up on, which I wouldn't discuss until after everything's out," Han teased. "Then you could look carefully for some of those little breadcrumbs."