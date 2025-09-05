This Conrad Look-Alike Contest Is Sending 1 TSITP Fan To Paris

Conrad Fisher may have lost the love of his life when Belly flew off to Paris in the final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, but a new online competition it hoping to change the narrative. Building off the grassroots success of celebrity look-alike contests, the person who most closely resembles the older Fisher brother’s floppy brown hair and deep, longing eyes will win the free trip to Paris that Conrad so desperately needs. And even if you aren’t 100% Connie’s look, you can still vote for the Conrad clone that you want to send off to chase after his proverbial Belly.

The contest is being run by the young adult-oriented travel agency EF Ultimate Break, with the deadline to enter by Sept. 11. To show off your best Conrad looks, you’ll need to upload three photos of yourself to the site’s contest page. Once the deadline is reached, the company will narrow down the submissions to the three to five best Conrad look-alikes, and then it will be up to the public to decide on a winner. The champion will be announced on Sept. 17, the day of the Summer I Turned Pretty series finale. Only U.S. citizens aged 18-35 are permitted to enter.

Prime Video

The grand prize is a free spot on the agency’s Paris: City Experience trip package, which includes a river cruise on the Seine, a macaron baking class, and an authentic Champagne tasting experience over a week in the French capital.

So, whether you’ve always seen a bit of yourself in Cousins Beach’s yearning black cat, or you have that one acquaintance that you’ve thought could pass for Chris Briney, this is your chance to snag an all-expenses-paid vacay in the City of Lights. After the Sept. 11 submissions deadline, voting on the Conrad look-alike finalists will take place on EF Ultimate Break’s social channels, so get ready to gaze at more Conrads than you’ve ever imagined — and then pick your favorite one.