The Trailer For The School For Good And Evil Has Major Harry Potter Vibes

Netflix may not have been initially a streaming home for fantasy epics, but since the success of The Witcher, it seems new fantasy series have arrived like clockwork. The latest movie, The School for Good and Evil, is based on the bestselling series by Soman Chainani, and it has all of the Hogwarts vibes you could want without any of the troublesome issues that come with it. With the film coming soon, here’s everything to know about The School For Good and Evil.

Chainani’s series is a fairytale hexalogy, meaning that it was planned as a six-book cycle. The series further breaks down into two trilogies, The School Years and The Camelot Years. The overall series is the tale of BFFs Sophie and Agatha, one who dreams of being trained as a hero, the other a daughter of a witch with a serious talent for villainy. The first trilogy covers their school years, while the second follows them into adulthood, where “happily ever after” doesn’t come without a whole lot of work.

According to director Paul Feig, the film is not all that faithful to the book. Instead, it takes a collection of the best moments from the first book and strings them together into a close-ended story.

Here’s a rundown of everything known about the film so far:

The School for Good and Evil Trailer

The first trailer for The School of Good and Evil was released on Sept. 14, 2022, ahead of the TUDUM event, where Netflix promised more details were forthcoming. For fans of the novels, it highlighted how much of its own beast the film is going to be. However, considering the stacked cast, it still looks like a whole lot of fun.

The School for Good and Evil Cast

As for that cast, it’s a doozy. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Sofia Wylie stars as Agatha, with Sophia Anne Caruso from Broadway’s Beetlejuice as Sophie. Also, Avatar’s Jamie Flatters plays love interest Tedros.

Like at Hogwarts, the two are surrounded by a who’s who of talent as their professors. Laurence Fishburne plays the School Master, Michelle Yeoh is Professor Emma Anemone, Kerry Washington is Professor Clarissa Dovey, and Charlize Theron is Lady Lesso. All that and Cate Blanchett as the narrator.

Also in the series: Kit Young (Shadow & Bone), Peter Serafinowicz (Star Wars), Rob Delaney (Always Sunny), Mark Heap (Murder on the Blackpool Express), Patti LuPone (Pose), and Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend).

The series also stars Earl Cave, Demi Isaac Oviawe, Freya Parks, Kaitlyn Akinpelumi, Holly Sturton, Emma Lau, Briony Scarlett, Ally Cubb, Rosie Graham, Joelle, Chinenye Ezeudu, Oliver Watson, Ali Khan, Myles Kamwendo, and Misia Butler.

The School for Good and Evil Plot

Here’s the film’s synopsis:

In the village of Gavaldon, two misfits and best friends, Sophie and Agatha, share the unlikeliest of bonds. Sophie, a golden-haired seamstress, dreams of escaping her dreary life to become a princess, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and offbeat mother, has the makings of a real witch. One night under a blood-red moon, a powerful force sweeps them away to the School for Good and Evil — where the true stories behind every great fairy tale begin. Yet something is amiss from the start: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, run by the glamourous and acid-tongued Lady Lesso, and Agatha in the School for Good, overseen by the sunny and kind Professor Dovey. As if navigating classes with the offspring of the Wicked Witch, Captain Hook, and King Arthur wasn’t hard enough, according to the Schoolmaster, only true love’s kiss can change the rules and send the girls to their rightful schools and destiny. But when a dark and dangerous figure with mysterious ties to Sophie reemerges and threatens to destroy the school and the world beyond entirely — the only way to a happy ending is to survive their real-life fairytale first.

The School for Good and Evil Release Date

The School for Good and Evil debuts on Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.